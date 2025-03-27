Persona developer announces new Remaster at Nintendo Direct March 2025

During the Nintendo Direct on March 27, 2025, Atlus, the studio behind the highly acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series, announced that a remastered version of Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army is coming to current-gen platforms this June. Originally released on the PlayStation 2, this classic Atlus IP is set to receive a few enhancements to make it playable on the current generation of hardware.

Although no news has been shared regarding the rumored Persona 4 Remake, fans of the Devil Summoner series and mainline SMT games will be hyped to see more of the classic titles arriving on modern platforms.

2024 was quite big for Atlus, to say the least. From the highly anticiated Persona 3 Reload, to the arrival of Shin Megami Tensei 5 on other platforms except the Switch ,and the launch of the studio's latest IP, Metaphor ReFantazio, Atlus had one of the biggest years.

The developers are ready to maintain the momentum as one of the classic games from the Devil Summoner series is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and the Xbox Series X/S later in 2025. As announced during th Nintendo Direct March 2025, Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army will arrive on the aforementioned platforms on June 19, 2025.

Pre-orders for the game have already begun on some platforms, as the Steam page for Raidou Remastered is already up with two editions and a pre-order bonus to grab in case you decide to get it ahead of its release.

Atlus is yet to hint at anything regarding the rumored Persona 4 Remake, but it is likely that the company will tease something in the upcoming Summer Games Fest.

