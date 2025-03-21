Nintendo Switch 2 logo to be featured on Seattle Mariners' uniforms this season

In an interesting turn of events, Nintendo is teaming up with baseball team Seattle Mariners as an official jersey sponsor, with their logo making it onto the sleeves of players ahead of the MLB Opening Season 2025. Set for March 27, 2025, team fans can watch out for the signature red of the company and the Switch 2 logos on their favorite Mariners members during the match.

This comes ahead of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 showcases set for next month. Read on to know more.

Nintendo partners with Mariners to feature their logo on team uniforms for MLB Opening Season 2025

The announcement went official on social media with a video featuring player Julio Rodríguez proudly showcasing the red team's colors. This isn't really surprising since the team has had a long history with the company behind legendary franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and more.

In fact, Nintendo has a 10% share in the baseball team and even fully owned them from 1992 to 2016 before selling the stakes to First Avenue Entertainment. This has not dampened the duo's ties however and this new stunt is undoubtedly a firestarter for the main event that is the upcoming Switch 2 showcase.

Both a full-fledged Direct and a hands-on Experience demo event are planned for April 2025. While there are few details on the former, fans should expect more info on the console itself as well as its features, games, and more. As for the latter, events held in select locations around the globe will allow lucky fans to go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 next month.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct (April 2025) timings, where to watch, and more

