Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD remake gameplay trailer revealed at Nintendo Direct March 2025

Japan’s beloved RPG franchise Dragon Quest is making a grand return with a stunning HD-2D remake of its first two titles. A new trailer for the upcoming remakes was unveiled at the March 2025 Nintendo Direct event, bringing fresh visuals to these classic games. Given the franchise’s long-standing history with Nintendo, this reveal in the direct was a fitting moment.

The latest trailer showcased various locations from the original games, now beautifully recreated using the HD-2D engine of Octopath Traveler. This visual style merges classic pixel art with modern lighting and depth. Fans of retro RPGs have Octopath Traveler to thank for the resurgence of this art style. It has since influenced remakes and new JRPGs alike.

The remake retains the core mechanics that made the games a defining RPG series. Players can expect turn-based combat, classic character designs, and an immersive world that transports them back to the golden era of JRPGs.

More about the Dragon Quest franchise

Dragon Quest is well-known in Japan, but its legacy may be less well-known among Western gamers. The franchise is considered a pioneering example of the turn-based RPG genre, inspiring countless titles such as Pokémon. The original was launched in the late 1980s and is still as iconic as ever.

The series has expanded since then and now has 11 mainline entries and numerous spin-offs. Every time a new game is released, you can see long queues waiting to buy it in Japan. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age was the one that introduced many new players from the West to the series.

If you feel the character designs in the game are familiar, there is a reason behind it — they were designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. The series has been distinguished by his unique art style, making its figures readily identifiable.

It has now become a multimedia franchise with its anime, manga, and books in addition to the games. Toei Animation, the same company behind Dragon Ball anime, animated the anime adaptation of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

