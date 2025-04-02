Nintendo announces GameCube controller for Switch 2

A GameCube-style controller for the much-awaited Switch 2 was announced at the latest Nintendo Direct event, bringing about a wave of nostalgia and excitement for veteran Nintendo fans. This new controller has been specifically designed for the upcoming hybrid console, which supports classic GameCube titles via the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Retro-gaming enthusiasts can get their hands on this unique controller alongside the Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025. It is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members from the US and Canada, who can get it through the My Nintendo Store.

GameCube controller for Nintendo Switch 2

The Japanese giant is reviving one of their most iconic controllers with a modern twist. The upcoming GameCube controller for the Switch 2 will retain its iconic ergonomic design and purple color, but it will be wireless. Moreover, Nintendo has kept its button layout similar to the original but introduced a new C-button for Game Chat.

The C-button in the new GameCube controller for the Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

Along with the iconic GameCube controller, Nintendo is also bringing many beloved titles from this retro console to the new Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service will be featuring some timeless hits from the GameCube days, which we have listed below:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Pokémon Gale of Darkness XD

Luigi's Mansion

Super Mario Strikers

Super Mario Sunshine

Fire Emblem Path of Radiance

Chibi-Robo

Nintendo has also claimed that they will add more titles to this GameCube catalog in the future. Moreover, these retro titles will have upgraded features, like improved resolution, smoother FPS, and the ability to use save states.

By making the reimagined GameCube controller and the retro games available for the Switch 2, Nintendo seems to have solidified its commitment to preserving the classic era. As such, longtime fans as well as newcomers get to enjoy games from Nintendo's long history. Even for the original Switch, the Japanese gaming giant had released controllers based on the NES, Nintendo 64, SNES, and SEGA Genesis control pads for playing retro games. Now, fans can wait for the new console to hit the shelves on June 5, 2025, or pre-order it starting April 9, 2025.

