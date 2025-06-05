You can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 now and transfer data from your old console. The feature was originally announced on the April 2 Nintendo Direct presentation and is available from launch day, June 5, 2025. Nintendo has released an official guide with two transfer methods for now, covering most user data, games, and save files. Your new Switch might just feel like a continuation of the legacy device while you get to use the original device simultaneously, as no data is wiped by default.

A few games, however, won't get the full set of features. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one such example, as you only get to play it on the new Switch after transferring all data. A few other titles that ship with cloud backup restrictions and those that cannot transfer saved data are left out as well.

How to transfer data from Nintendo Switch to Switch 2?

Option 1: Local wireless transfer

Local wireless transfer is the recommended approach for moving data between the consoles. You need to connect the devices to the internet and keep them in close proximity to allow a transfer over the network. Ensure the Switch 2 has enough capacity (ideally larger than the original device) and follow these steps:

Navigate to System Settings → System → System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 on the legacy console.

on the legacy console. Follow the on-screen prompts to establish a connection between the two devices.

Before you start transferring, ensure that the Switch 1 is on the latest firmware (20.0.0) and the Switch 2 is fully patched to avoid any issues.

Option 2: Server-based transfer

If you don't have access to the original Switch anymore (in case you traded it in or sold it), Nintendo offers a secondary server-based transfer mode to quickly get started with the new device. Once you deactivate your legacy device, the data remains on the company's servers for up to a year. Before it expires, you must buy the new Switch and complete the transfer.

One caveat with this method is that you must upload all data manually before letting go of the Switch 1. The original Switch will be factory reset immediately after upload. You cannot cancel the process once initiated, so tread with caution. Follow these steps once you're ready:

On Switch 1, go to Settings → System → System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2. Select "I Don't Have a Nintendo Switch 2 Console Yet." Enter the verification code as prompted and confirm the upload. This will start the process. On Switch 2, select "Download from Server" during setup, ensuring you signed in with the same Nintendo Account used during the upload. The download may take some time, depending on the size of the backup.

Switch to Switch 2: A few more notes on cross-compatibility

While upgrading between the handhelds, keep the following points in mind:

The Switch 2 ships with 256 GB internal storage (eight times more than the 2017 Switch). You also get microSD Express card support. However, bear in mind that original Switch microSD cards can't be used for game storage on Switch 2. If you have one lying around and want to use it anyway, only screenshot and video access are permitted. Building on the previous point, microSD Express cards are significantly costlier than the regular microSD options. You might have to buy one separately for the console. Their faster speeds (985 MB/s vs. the Switch's 104 MB/s) mean $45 for a 128 GB card and up to $200 for 1 TB capacities. Controller support is being carried over to the new console with a few caveats. You can't use the original Joy-Cons to wake the Switch 2 from sleep mode. Only expect basic functionality with legacy hardware. Games that rely on the IR Motion Camera, HD Rumble, or other Switch-specific accessories will need the original JoyCons. All Nintendo Labo kits also mandate the older controller. Features that rely on the Switch's form factor (such as the Labo Toy-Con 04: VR kit) are completely incompatible with the new device.

Nintendo has paired the new Switch with a comprehensive data transfer suite. They have thought of all the facets, which is important given the fanbase of the console is quite different from the PlayStation and Xbox (where regular account-based data and progression details might be enough for most).

However, it still isn't foolproof, as the setup process still requires you to let go of certain games and renders the original microSD expansion device useless.

