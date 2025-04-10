Nintendo Switch 2-compatible Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card available at lowest price

The Nintendo Switch 2 releases on June 5, 2024, but pre-orders are already available. The console is far more powerful than expected and is capable of running AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and more. These titles may require between 70 and 100 GB of storage, which means you will need a microSD card to expand the storage sooner or later.
Regular microSD cards cannot run games on the Switch 2. However, the Lexar microSD Express Card, with its impressive speed, can help reduce loading times for games like Cyberpunk 2077.
This article analyzes the latest deal on the Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card and whether you should consider buying it when pre-ordering the Switch 2.
Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 can be yours for around $90
The Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card designed for the Nintendo Switch 2 can currently be purchased for just $90.08 on Amazon. The card initially sold for $100, but it is now available at a $10 discount for early buyers.
Here’s what you need to know about the product:
Specs
Read/write performance
As an Express microSD card, the Lexar 512GB model is much faster than its standard counterparts. It can deliver up to 900 and 600 MB/s of read and write speeds, respectively, almost double that of traditional SATA SSDs found in PCs. These impressive figures will help games load faster on the new Nintendo console.
Compatibility
The Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, professional cameras, drones, smartphones, action cameras, and any other device that supports microSD Express or standard microSD cards.
The only difference is that when this card is inserted into a device that only supports standard microSD cards, it will run at normal UHS-I speeds only.
Should you buy the Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card for Switch 2?
If you plan to install many games on the Nintendo Switch 2, it will quickly run out of storage. Therefore, you will need a Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card to continue installing and playing games on the console.
Compared to traditional SD cards, Express Cards are faster and easily readable and/or writable. The Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card is one of the best on the market, making it a highly recommended choice for the Switch 2.
