  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Nintendo Switch 2-compatible Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card available at lowest price

Nintendo Switch 2-compatible Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card available at lowest price

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Apr 10, 2025 02:45 GMT
Picture of Lexar 512GB Play PRO microSD Express Card
The Lexar 512GB Play PRO microSD Express Card (Image via Lexar)

The Nintendo Switch 2 releases on June 5, 2024, but pre-orders are already available. The console is far more powerful than expected and is capable of running AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and more. These titles may require between 70 and 100 GB of storage, which means you will need a microSD card to expand the storage sooner or later.

Ad

Regular microSD cards cannot run games on the Switch 2. However, the Lexar microSD Express Card, with its impressive speed, can help reduce loading times for games like Cyberpunk 2077.

This article analyzes the latest deal on the Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card and whether you should consider buying it when pre-ordering the Switch 2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 can be yours for around $90

The Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card (Image via Lexar)
The Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card (Image via Lexar)

The Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card designed for the Nintendo Switch 2 can currently be purchased for just $90.08 on Amazon. The card initially sold for $100, but it is now available at a $10 discount for early buyers.

Ad

Here’s what you need to know about the product:

Specs

Card Type

microSD Express

Capacity

512 GB

Speed

900 MB/s Read and 600 MB/s Write

Video Speed Class

V30

Compatible devices

Nintendo Switch 2, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, professional cameras, drones, smartphones, action cameras, and more

Ad

Read/write performance

Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card&#039;s performance (Image via Lexar)
Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card's performance (Image via Lexar)

As an Express microSD card, the Lexar 512GB model is much faster than its standard counterparts. It can deliver up to 900 and 600 MB/s of read and write speeds, respectively, almost double that of traditional SATA SSDs found in PCs. These impressive figures will help games load faster on the new Nintendo console.

Ad

Compatibility

The Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, professional cameras, drones, smartphones, action cameras, and any other device that supports microSD Express or standard microSD cards.

The only difference is that when this card is inserted into a device that only supports standard microSD cards, it will run at normal UHS-I speeds only.

Should you buy the Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card for Switch 2?

If you plan to install many games on the Nintendo Switch 2, it will quickly run out of storage. Therefore, you will need a Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card to continue installing and playing games on the console.

Ad

Compared to traditional SD cards, Express Cards are faster and easily readable and/or writable. The Lexar 512GB microSD Express Card is one of the best on the market, making it a highly recommended choice for the Switch 2.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 battery life: Why it might be worse than original

About the author
Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.

The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.

Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.

When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी