Is Nintendo Switch 2 available for pre-order?

The wait is over for Nintendo fans. You can finally start pre-ordering the new Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its release date on June 5, 2025, to receive it on day one. The Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the UK, Australia, and a few other regions today (April 8, 2025). It will also go live in Japan in a few hours. However, the game won't be available for pre-order in the US anytime soon due to the new tariffs issued by President Trump.
In this article, we will provide direct links for pre-orders in the UK, Australia, and other regions.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
Nintendo Switch 2 is available for pre-order
The pre-order links for Nintendo Switch 2 have gone live in several regions around the world. It will be available on both e-commerce sites like Amazon as well as local stores, depending on the region. Here are the pre-order links for some major regions:
Pre-orders for UK
The pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 went live for the UK earlier today (April 8, 2025) in all your favorite stores, including ShopTo, Very UK, Symths Toys, and more. Here they are:
- Pre-order Switch 2 at EE UK
- Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 at ShopTo
- Pre-order Switch 2 at Game
- Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 at Argos
- Check local Smyths Toys stores for Switch 2 pre-orders
- Pre-order Switch 2 at Amazon
- Register your interest in Switch 2 at Currys
As usual, several of the stores listed above have received all the pre-orders they can for today. These stores have run out of Switch 2 stocks that they can allocate. However, pre-orders are still available at Argos, so you may want to hurry. You can also try again tomorrow if you fail to secure one today.
Pre-orders for Australia
Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 went live in Australia on April 2, 2025, across multiple retailers. Here are the direct links to all the stores:
Pre-orders for Japan
Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 are already underway in Japan and have quickly run out of allocations. Pre-orders can be made directly from the Nintendo Japan store. Eager eyes among you may have noticed that the price is much lower at around $343 (converted) in the Nintendo Japan store. That's because it's a special Japanese version of the Switch 2, which only supports the Japanese language and won't work outside Japan.
To remove these restrictions, users must buy the multi-language model, which will be more expensive at around $480 (converted). This brings it closer to the US pricing.
Will Nintendo Switch 2 be available for pre-order in the US?
Nintendo has postponed the pre-order date to evaluate the impact of the new tariffs issued by President Trump. As of this writing, there's no indication when you can pre-order.
Here are the links for Switch 2 pre-orders once it goes live:
- Pre-order Switch 2 at Amazon
- Pre-order Switch 2 at Walmart
- Pre-order Switch 2 at Target
- Pre-order Switch 2 at GameStop
- Pre-order Switch 2 at the Nintendo US Store
- Pre-order Switch 2 at Best Buy
- Pre-order Switch 2 at Newegg
The above links are not live yet, so you cannot place a pre-order now. We will provide an update once we learn more.
