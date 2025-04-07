Would Nintendo Switch 2 price increase? Possibilities explored

The Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed to the public on April 2, 2025, along with the launch prices at the Nintendo Direct event. While the handheld received praise, many were unhappy with the $450 price tag, which could potentially see a hike before its release due to increased tariffs.

Ad

In fact, Nintendo has announced that the pre-order date is postponed so that the company can analyze the impact the increased tariffs would have on the market. Many users speculate that this could be the company's unofficial response to a potential price increase.

In this article, we will analyze the current situation and explain the impact a potential price increase could have on the gaming industry.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Ad

Trending

Will Nintendo increase the price of the Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2 handheld (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 currently costs $450, which is a massive increase over the $300 price tag of the original Nintendo Switch. This has displeased many fans, although a potential price could further increase the cost beyond $500.

Ad

If so, would gamers choose it over the PS5 and Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, which are cheaper? However, it's not like Nintendo has much of a choice. The company was cornered when President Trump signed for an increase in tariffs. Nintendo can either maintain the same price and suffer losses or increase it to compensate for the price rise.

The role of tariffs in the Nintendo Switch 2 price increase

Ad

The tariffs are to be issued on imported products from other countries. This is being done to force companies to build production units within the country and boost local manufacturing and assembly, which could take some time.

However, a short-term impact is inevitable, especially concerning increased prices. And that's what we are seeing now.

Also read: Will Cyberpunk 2077 support ray tracing on the Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

What if Nintendo sets a higher price to compensate for the tariffs?

Ad

If Nintendo decides to increase the price of the Switch 2, it will impact the volume of sales. As of 2024, the original Nintendo Switch has sold over 150 million units.

The top two spots are held by the PS2 and Nintendo DS with 155 and 154 million units sold, respectively. Many speculate that the new Switch 2 would sell past them and take the number 1 spot.

However, if there's an increase in price on top of the already jacked-up cost of the Switch 2, it would be difficult for the handheld to reach the number 1 spot.

Whether or not Nintendo raises the cost of its latest console remains to be seen. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Bhowal Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.



The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.



Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.



When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet. Know More