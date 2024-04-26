Can Nintendo Switch 2 dethrone Nintendo DS as the most-selling handheld? Possibilities explored

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just around the corner - though an official update is still pending, that's what many rumors suggest. It would mark the latest entry in Nintendo's long and successful handheld gaming journey that began back in 1977 with the Color TV-Game. It was a bold step that left an indelible mark on the industry.

Subsequently, Nintendo's global acclaim soared with the debut of iconic titles like Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros, alongside the groundbreaking NES in the 1980s. Concurrently, they revolutionized portable gaming with the pioneering Game & Watch.

Since then, they have consistently gone from strength to strength, from the legendary Game Boy to the innovative Wii and the ever-popular Switch. Now, anticipation mounts for what lies ahead with the rumored Nintendo Switch 2.

In this article, we discuss whether the Switch 2 could possibly become the best-selling Nintendo handheld since the DS.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Can Nintendo Switch 2 beat its predecessor Nintendo DS?

The NDS is the best-selling Nintendo system (Image via Wikipedia)

The NDS was a foldable handheld gaming system and introduced some unique innovations. This includes two LCD screens working in tandem, a built-in microphone, and support for wireless connectivity. Interestingly, the bottom screen came with touch functionality.

Using the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection service, these consoles were able to interact with other players online. Additionally, you could connect multiple NDS systems directly without connecting to an existing wireless network, at least within a short range.

Nintendo released multiple variants of the DS with slight changes to offer a more comfortable experience to the users. The vast library of titles catering to various genres, and backward compatibility with Game Boy Advance games, added to the popularity of the console.

Nintendo kept the price lower than home consoles, making it accessible to a wider audience. At launch, it was priced at $149.99. Around a year later, the price dropped to $129.99.

In 2017, Nintendo launched the Switch with a hybrid design that functioned as both a home and handheld console. While it performed very well in terms of sales, pushing 139.36 million units as of December 2023, it is yet to able to outperform the NDS, which sold 154.02 million units worldwide.

This could be down to multiple reasons. Nintendo is known for its handheld consoles but the Switch focused on replicating the home console experience on the go. This approach might have impacted the purchase decisions of dedicated handhelds' core audiences.

Besides, the gaming landscape has evolved since the NDS era. Back then, the market was less saturated. Today, gaming enthusiasts have other options like smartphones and tablets as well. Also, compared to its predecessor, Switch was launched at a high price, making budget-conscious consumers look for more value-for-money alternatives.

The Switch 2 might cross the sales number of NDS (Image via Unsplash/Manny Moreno)

The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 can be a game-changer for the company. However, Nintendo needs to focus on multiple aspects to compete with the legacy of the NDS. The rumored device needs to have innovative features that can make it stand out from what its competitors are offering.

One of the biggest concerns for handheld devices is battery life. The Nintendo Switch 2 needs significant improvements in this area to allow for extended gaming sessions without needing to be plugged in constantly. Plus, a diverse game library with some exclusive titles will make the device more appealing.

It is also crucial to consider the handheld performance when assessing a console's success. Modern gamers expect smooth gameplay even on portable devices. Rumors suggest that the upcoming console will boast performance levels similar to the Xbox One or PS4. If true, that will be a massive improvement.

Additionally, ensuring that the price aligns with the value offered by the console is essential to appeal to a wider audience.

The possibility of the Nintendo Switch 2 usurping the throne of the highest-selling handheld device will depend on its capacity to provide an exemplary portable gaming experience, replete with unique features, a rich variety of games, and a price tag that entices a broad spectrum of gamers.

Check out our other articles: