Could Nintendo Switch 2 be capable of running Modern games? Possibilities explored

The launch of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 handheld is just around the corner. That said, the original Switch still manages to surprise gamers even today. A modding team, Superstar South, recently showcased a video of Grand Theft Auto V running on the original Switch. Interestingly, the handheld never really delivered exceptional graphics performance when compared to consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

However, this recent feat achieved by Superstar South has many gamers wondering if the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to handle modern games.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative in nature.

Modders manage to run GTA V on the Nintendo Switch

The development for the port began in March 2024 based on the leaked GTA V code. On April 18, the team posted a two-minute clip showcasing the game running on the original Nintendo Switch.

The unofficial port is still under development and faces significant technical challenges. The unstable frame rates, low resolution, and glitches were apparent in the video. These issues likely stem from the fact that the Switch's hardware is not powerful enough to run a heavy game like GTA V at a high frame rate.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be able to run GTA V?

The original Nintendo Switch featured a Tegra X1 chipset (Image via Nintendo)

While the release date and specs of the new Switch are still unconfirmed, leaks suggest that the Switch 2 might utilize a Nvidia Tegra 239 SoC. This chip is expected to be more powerful than the one found in the original Switch and might bring it closer to the performance of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While that would be a significant leap, it wouldn't put the Switch 2 in the same league as the more powerful PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, with support for Nvidia’s DLSS, the Nintendo Switch 2 might bring high-resolution graphics with support for ray tracing.

Beyond hardware upgrades, the Switch 2 could explore cloud gaming as a way to bridge the graphical gap. Titles like Resident Evil and Hitman 3 already run on the Cloud on the original Switch. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising for Nintendo to adopt it for the Nintendo Switch 2.

If the rumors about the Tegra 239 chip being as powerful as PS4 and Xbox Series S/X are true, the Switch 2 might be able to run GTA V at a decent resolution and frame rate.

However, Nintendo will likely focus on using the new hardware to enhance existing franchises and create innovative new gameplay mechanics rather than trying to compete directly with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S in what would be a hardware struggle.

