Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online: Which is the best subscription in 2024?

If you enjoy gaming, it's worth considering investing in a quality online subscription gaming service. With numerous options available in today's market, you have a plethora of choices to explore. From Game Pass to PS Plus and Switch Online, these well-known services cater to different tastes and budgets, providing a diverse world of gaming experiences.

Each service has its strengths, attracting different types of gamers based on factors like platform preference, game selection, and additional perks. In my opinion, the Xbox Game Pass is a better option because of its comprehensive value proposition.

In this guide, we will do an Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online analysis to help you select which one will be the ideal pick for you.

NOTE: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online: Pricing

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online (Image via Xbox)

The biggest difference between using an online service and owning a game is the payment. You can get a game by paying once and enjoy it for a lifetime. In contrast, subscription services require regular payments to access their benefits.

That’s why pricing is an important consideration before getting any online service. Following is the current pricing of the gaming subscription service by Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo:

Xbox Game Pass:

PC/Console- $9.99/mo

Ultimate- $16.99/mo

PS Plus:

Essential- $9.99/mo, $24.99 for three months, $79.99/year

Extra- $14.99/mo, $39.99 for three months, $134.99/year

Premium- $17.99/mo, $49.99 for three months, $159.99/year

Nintendo Switch Online

Regular- $19.99/year

With Expansion Pack- $49.99/year

The Game Pass and PS Plus pricing are almost similar. However, Nintendo’s plans are super affordable. Even the expansion pack service, which gives you all the benefits offered by Nintendo, is much cheaper than what its competitors offer.

From the price perspective, Switch Online gets a brownie point.

It is also worth noting that companies regularly offer these services at a discounted price to attract more users.

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online: Perks and benefits

Which is the better online gaming subscription service (Image via Unsplash/JESHOOTS.COM)

In the Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online battle, the pricing should not be the only point of consideration. People are always ready to pay more if the service offers something valuable.

The Switch Online, as the name suggests, lets you play and compete with your friends online in titles like Super Smash Bros, Splatoon, or other compatible titles. Unfortunately, there is no need for a subscription plan to play local co-op. Besides that, you can save your progress and continue playing the game on any device linked to your account.

One of the biggest highlights of the Switch Online is that you can play Nintendo Classic titles like Super Metroid. As of April 2024, 74 NES and 50 SNES titles are available to play, with new games coming very frequently.

If you buy the expansion pack, you will get the library of Game Boy, SEGA, and Nintendo 64 as well. Apart from that, you may occasionally get special rewards like an exclusive in-game item, or additional story content. Please note it is not guaranteed that you will get something.

Moreover, Nintendo offers new titles very occasionally.

Moving on to the next contender for the Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online, the PS Plus. It operates in three tiers and three payment plans. Overall, Sony is focused on quality rather than gaming. With the base tier(Essential), users are allowed three games, of high quality. The downside is that you're limited to playing only the games available for that particular month.

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online [Image displayed on PS Plus logo] (Image via PlayStation)

With the PS Plus Extra, you get hundreds of games to play. Furthermore, you get around 10 to 15 curated selections of solid AAA and indie releases every month.

The PS Plus Premium, a top-tier gaming subscription from Sony, does have some extra benefits in addition to the “Extra” plan. This includes access to a catalog of classic PS1, PS2, and PSP games, game trials, and cloud streaming to compatible devices.

All three tiers allow you to join your friends in online multiplayer, have cloud storage, and have some exclusive content and discounts.

The Xbox Game Pass is arguably the strongest player in the Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online battle. It has the biggest library of games available at the lowest price. Furthermore, Microsoft is adding first-party and third-party titles regularly. This includes exclusives as well.

It also supports cross-platform so that you can enjoy your favorite title on different devices/OS.

Besides that, you get some extra perks and discounts. This includes free in-game content, add-ons, deals and discounts, and most interestingly, free EA Play titles. The subscription is available for PC or Console, or if you want a combination of both, that is also available on a single plan.

Did I mention- Game Pass subscribers get the game on day one of release?

Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online: Verdict

The Game Pass is a better choice than other gaming services. (Image via Xbox)

Considering all the points above, Xbox Game Pass is a clear winner in the Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus vs Nintendo Switch Online battle. It not only offers a vast library of games, you get them on the same day with no pre-order requirement. Plus, you get exclusive perks and extra discounts, EA Play, and cloud gaming. I believe the Xbox Game Pass offers a better value proportion.

However, if you want to play retro titles, you can choose Nintendo Switch Online or PS Plus, depending on your preference.

Check out other articles: