All countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available (and countries where it’s not)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription-based service provided by Microsoft. It's intriguing how this service blends Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, providing users with enhanced value. However, the snag is its limited accessibility. Only a handful of fortunate regions have access to it, which can be frustrating for the people who can't enjoy the service.
This article will list the countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is accessible. If you're uncertain about its availability in your region, continue reading for further details.
Where is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available?
Per the official website, this subscription is accessible in roughly 40 countries. Seems like Microsoft is mainly targeting the big markets, possibly leaving out some sizeable chunks of the gaming community.
Anyway, here's the lowdown on the countries where you can jump into the Game Pass Ultimate experience:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong SAR
- Hungary
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
Where is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not available?
Surprisingly, there are more countries without access to the service than with it. Xbox only mentioned 47 countries without access, leaving out a lot of others like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mauritius.
Below are the regions where the service is not supported:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Bahrain
- Bolivia
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- China
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Georgia
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia (*Microsoft has suspended all new sales of products and services in Russia as of now)
- Serbia
- Slovenia
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Vietnam
Some resort to using fake account credentials or VPNs to access the service. However, it's a risky move with serious consequences. Your account could end up suspended or terminated. It's best to steer clear of such methods.
Availability unknown
The official Xbox list of the countries where the Game Pass Ultimate is supported or not is far from exhaustive. We assume that the regions that are not mentioned don't have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service support.
These regions are:
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Armenia
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Iraq
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Myanmar (Burma)
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
The absence of such an exceptional service worldwide could stem from various factors. Licensing agreements, local laws, infrastructure, market demand, and technical challenges all play a role. While Microsoft may be making efforts to broaden Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's reach, global availability isn't imminent.
