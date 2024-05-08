All countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available (and countries where it’s not)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription-based service provided by Microsoft. It's intriguing how this service blends Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, providing users with enhanced value. However, the snag is its limited accessibility. Only a handful of fortunate regions have access to it, which can be frustrating for the people who can't enjoy the service.

This article will list the countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is accessible. If you're uncertain about its availability in your region, continue reading for further details.

Where is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available?

Xbox gaming subscription model(Image via Xbox)

Per the official website, this subscription is accessible in roughly 40 countries. Seems like Microsoft is mainly targeting the big markets, possibly leaving out some sizeable chunks of the gaming community.

Anyway, here's the lowdown on the countries where you can jump into the Game Pass Ultimate experience:

Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Czechia Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong SAR Hungary India Ireland Israel Italy Japan Korea Mexico Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovakia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States

Where is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not available?

Microsoft has skipped many regions (Image via Xbox)

Surprisingly, there are more countries without access to the service than with it. Xbox only mentioned 47 countries without access, leaving out a lot of others like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mauritius.

Below are the regions where the service is not supported:

Albania Algeria Bahrain Bolivia Bosnia & Herzegovina Bulgaria China Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Estonia Georgia Guatemala Honduras Iceland Indonesia Kuwait Latvia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Moldova Montenegro Morocco Nicaragua North Macedonia Oman Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Qatar Romania Russia (*Microsoft has suspended all new sales of products and services in Russia as of now) Serbia Slovenia Thailand Tunisia Ukraine Uruguay Vietnam

Some resort to using fake account credentials or VPNs to access the service. However, it's a risky move with serious consequences. Your account could end up suspended or terminated. It's best to steer clear of such methods.

Availability unknown

There are a few locations that might not support Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Image via Xbox)

The official Xbox list of the countries where the Game Pass Ultimate is supported or not is far from exhaustive. We assume that the regions that are not mentioned don't have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service support.

These regions are:

Afghanistan Angola Armenia Bangladesh Belarus Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Fiji Gabon Gambia Ghana Grenada Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Iraq Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Madagascar Malawi Maldives Mali Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Mozambique Myanmar (Burma) Namibia Nauru Nepal Niger Nigeria Pakistan Palau Papua New Guinea Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Solomon Islands Somalia South Sudan Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Syria Tajikistan Tanzania Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

The absence of such an exceptional service worldwide could stem from various factors. Licensing agreements, local laws, infrastructure, market demand, and technical challenges all play a role. While Microsoft may be making efforts to broaden Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's reach, global availability isn't imminent.

Check out other articles: