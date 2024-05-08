  • home icon
All countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available (and countries where it’s not)

By Hritik Chawla
Modified May 08, 2024 08:51 GMT
Xbox Game Pass ultimate
Xbox Game Pass ultimate supported regions (Image via Xbox)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription-based service provided by Microsoft. It's intriguing how this service blends Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, providing users with enhanced value. However, the snag is its limited accessibility. Only a handful of fortunate regions have access to it, which can be frustrating for the people who can't enjoy the service.

This article will list the countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is accessible. If you're uncertain about its availability in your region, continue reading for further details.

Where is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available?

Xbox gaming subscription model(Image via Xbox)
Xbox gaming subscription model(Image via Xbox)

Per the official website, this subscription is accessible in roughly 40 countries. Seems like Microsoft is mainly targeting the big markets, possibly leaving out some sizeable chunks of the gaming community.

Anyway, here's the lowdown on the countries where you can jump into the Game Pass Ultimate experience:

  1. Argentina
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brazil
  6. Canada
  7. Chile
  8. Colombia
  9. Czechia
  10. Denmark
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hong Kong SAR
  16. Hungary
  17. India
  18. Ireland
  19. Israel
  20. Italy
  21. Japan
  22. Korea
  23. Mexico
  24. Netherlands
  25. New Zealand
  26. Norway
  27. Poland
  28. Portugal
  29. Saudi Arabia
  30. Singapore
  31. Slovakia
  32. South Africa
  33. Spain
  34. Sweden
  35. Switzerland
  36. Taiwan
  37. Turkey
  38. United Arab Emirates
  39. United Kingdom
  40. United States

Where is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not available?

Microsoft has skipped many regions (Image via Xbox)
Microsoft has skipped many regions (Image via Xbox)

Surprisingly, there are more countries without access to the service than with it. Xbox only mentioned 47 countries without access, leaving out a lot of others like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mauritius.

Below are the regions where the service is not supported:

  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bolivia
  5. Bosnia & Herzegovina
  6. Bulgaria
  7. China
  8. Costa Rica
  9. Croatia
  10. Cyprus
  11. Ecuador
  12. Egypt
  13. El Salvador
  14. Estonia
  15. Georgia
  16. Guatemala
  17. Honduras
  18. Iceland
  19. Indonesia
  20. Kuwait
  21. Latvia
  22. Libya
  23. Liechtenstein
  24. Lithuania
  25. Luxembourg
  26. Malaysia
  27. Malta
  28. Moldova
  29. Montenegro
  30. Morocco
  31. Nicaragua
  32. North Macedonia
  33. Oman
  34. Panama
  35. Paraguay
  36. Peru
  37. Philippines
  38. Qatar
  39. Romania
  40. Russia (*Microsoft has suspended all new sales of products and services in Russia as of now)
  41. Serbia
  42. Slovenia
  43. Thailand
  44. Tunisia
  45. Ukraine
  46. Uruguay
  47. Vietnam

Some resort to using fake account credentials or VPNs to access the service. However, it's a risky move with serious consequences. Your account could end up suspended or terminated. It's best to steer clear of such methods.

Availability unknown

There are a few locations that might not support Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Image via Xbox)
There are a few locations that might not support Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Image via Xbox)

The official Xbox list of the countries where the Game Pass Ultimate is supported or not is far from exhaustive. We assume that the regions that are not mentioned don't have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service support.

These regions are:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Angola
  3. Armenia
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Belarus
  6. Benin
  7. Botswana
  8. Burkina Faso
  9. Burundi
  10. Cambodia
  11. Cameroon
  12. Cape Verde
  13. Central African Republic
  14. Chad
  15. Comoros
  16. Djibouti
  17. Dominica
  18. Dominican Republic
  19. Equatorial Guinea
  20. Eritrea
  21. Eswatini
  22. Ethiopia
  23. Fiji
  24. Gabon
  25. Gambia
  26. Ghana
  27. Grenada
  28. Guinea
  29. Guinea-Bissau
  30. Guyana
  31. Haiti
  32. Iraq
  33. Jamaica
  34. Jordan
  35. Kazakhstan
  36. Kenya
  37. Kiribati
  38. Kosovo
  39. Kyrgyzstan
  40. Laos
  41. Lebanon
  42. Lesotho
  43. Liberia
  44. Madagascar
  45. Malawi
  46. Maldives
  47. Mali
  48. Marshall Islands
  49. Mauritania
  50. Mauritius
  51. Micronesia
  52. Monaco
  53. Mongolia
  54. Mozambique
  55. Myanmar (Burma)
  56. Namibia
  57. Nauru
  58. Nepal
  59. Niger
  60. Nigeria
  61. Pakistan
  62. Palau
  63. Papua New Guinea
  64. Rwanda
  65. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  66. Saint Lucia
  67. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  68. Samoa
  69. San Marino
  70. Sao Tome and Principe
  71. Senegal
  72. Seychelles
  73. Sierra Leone
  74. Solomon Islands
  75. Somalia
  76. South Sudan
  77. Sri Lanka
  78. Sudan
  79. Suriname
  80. Syria
  81. Tajikistan
  82. Tanzania
  83. Timor-Leste
  84. Togo
  85. Tonga
  86. Trinidad and Tobago
  87. Turkmenistan
  88. Tuvalu
  89. Uganda
  90. Uzbekistan
  91. Vanuatu
  92. Venezuela
  93. Yemen
  94. Zambia
  95. Zimbabwe

The absence of such an exceptional service worldwide could stem from various factors. Licensing agreements, local laws, infrastructure, market demand, and technical challenges all play a role. While Microsoft may be making efforts to broaden Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's reach, global availability isn't imminent.

