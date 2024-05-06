All Xbox consoles, ranked

Besides Windows OS and Office Suite, Microsoft is famous for its Xbox consoles. They debuted in the gaming market with the OG Xbox in the year 2001, and since then the tech giant has released multiple gaming systems, which have been hit or miss over the years. Perhaps, their latest Xbox Series X is currently the most powerful console available on the market.

While they have found themselves left behind multiple times by strong rivals like Sony and Nintendo, with each iteration, they have pushed their own boundaries and tried to come up with something interesting.

Today, we gonna rank all Xbox consoles released so far. Keep in mind that this list does not include any special edition. Furthermore, the rankings are based on multiple factors. This includes features, functionalities, titles, value proportion, and a little personal preference.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Ranking all Xbox Consoles Microsoft ever released

7) Xbox One

Xbox One was highly focused on being an entertainment hub. (Image via Wikipedia/Xbox)

Xbox One was a disappointing release by Microsoft. It even faced a lot of criticism even before its release. While it offered improved specs, it fell behind in terms of power compared to the PS4 (its competitor at that time). Moreover, it was marketed as an all-in-one entertainment system rather than a pure gaming machine, which made it less appealing to gamers.

The pricing of the Xbox One did not favor their cause. Launched at $499, it came bundled with a Kinect sensor, which increased the price of the console. What made it worse was it was a mandatory purchase. Although it was a great feature, it was overseen due to the various flaws the console came bundled with. This made it less competitive compared to the cheaper PS4. Moreover, the design was not appealing, and it lacked exclusive titles.

6) Xbox One S

It boosted major improvement over its predecessor. (Image via Ubuy/Xbox)

The Xbox One S comes with massive improvement from its predecessor. It has a sleek design and was targeted to be a true gaming console rather than a full entertainment system. Unlike the original Xbox One, the power supply was integrated into the console, eliminating the need for an external brick.

It also supported 4K and HDR10, which was the latest tech of that time. The pricing was correct, and Microsoft focused on many gaming features for that Xbox console. It had a vast library of games, including backwards-compatible titles. Overall, it was a major leap from its predecessor in every aspect.

5) The OG Xbox

Xbox was a huge success (Image via Wikipedia/Xbox)

The first Xbox console had a crazy impact on the gaming industry. It was the first gaming system by which Microsoft entered the gaming system market. What made it even more significant was that it was the first system, which abandoned the primary use of memory cards and used a built-in hard drive. After that, every home console had some sort of internal memory.

It also supported internet connectivity via an integrated Ethernet port, which later on became very impactful with the launch of Xbox Live, a fee-based online gaming service. With that, Microsoft gained a significant edge in online gaming.

4) Xbox One X

The Xbox One X was a major leap for Microsoft. (Image via Xbox)

The console that brought back Microsoft in the race for gaming systems was the Xbox One X. At the time of release, it was the most powerful console available. It featured eight x86 graphics cores with a clock speed of 2.3GHz, which was a major improvement over older Xbox consoles. The company later on carried this dual-tier (S and X variant) console philosophy.

It was also the first Xbox console capable of true 4K gaming, delivering stunning visuals at a 2160p resolution. It had a huge gaming library. Plus, many titles received "Xbox One X Enhanced" patches, resulting in improved visuals, higher resolutions, and smoother frame rates.

3) Xbox Series S

One of the best Xbox consoles. (Image via Amazon/Xbox)

The Xbox Series S is one of the best home consoles that you can buy now. Reason - its price-to-value ratio. It got a significant performance boost over previous Xbox generations, delivering smoother gameplay, faster loading times, and support for advanced features like ray tracing.

The build is compact and small, but it is power-packed. You can also enjoy the large library of games owing to its backward compatibility. While not the best in terms of raw power, it is the most compelling option for gamers seeking a next-generation experience at a more accessible price point.

It doesn't come with an optical drive, meaning you'll need to grab all your games and software digitally through the Microsoft Store.

2) Xbox 360

One of the most loved Xbox gaming systems of all time. (Image via Ubuy/Xbox)

Xbox 360 is one of the best Xbox consoles. The most highlighted feature of this system was Xbox Live. It was an online service that let users play games online, download games, stream and purchase music, and access many other third-party content.

It was a beast under the hood. Although the console suffered from multiple failures, Microsoft soon fixed that by releasing two more redesigned models of the console: the Xbox 360 S and the Xbox 360 E.

The latter Xbox consoles were much more stable and well-designed. They also have built-in Wi-Fi and support for the Kinect motion sensor. The console also introduced “Achievements”, which allow players to compare their gaming prowess with their peers. It works like a charm for Microsoft.

1) Xbox Series X

One of the most powerful gaming consoles. (Image via Amazon/Xbox)

The Xbox Series X is arguably the best Xbox console developed by Microsoft. Currently, it is tilted as the most powerful gaming console. It is integrated with Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service offering access to a vast library of games. The design is modern, stylish, and premium. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS surround sound, which gives a highly immersive experience.

It uses a custom-designed SSD, which significantly reduces loading times, minimizing wait periods between games and levels.

