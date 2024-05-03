Best handheld gaming PCs, ranked

Thanks to technological advancements, we have a new generation of gaming devices that we can carry on the go. Handheld gaming PCs are compact and portable consoles that are in huge demand. Owing to their small form factor, you can take out these devices anywhere and enjoy your favorite titles with the same functionalities as a PC.

While there are tons of options available on the market, only a few can be called the best handheld gaming PCs. The best systems are incredibly versatile. They have powerful processors, ample speedy storage, enough RAM, impressive displays, decent batteries, and a huge collection of supporting games you can play on them.

To aid you in the decision-making, we have compiled a list of the best handheld gaming PCs worth investing in right now.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are some of the best handheld gaming PCs available on the market today?

6) Ayaneo Air 1S

Compact gaming handheld (Image via Ayaneo)

The Ayaneo Air 1S is an extremely light and thin console. It comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED screen that can deliver crisp images.

Don’t judge this device by its size. It is quite powerful. You also get two hidden buttons at the top: one brings on the on-screen keyboard, and the other is a desktop shortcut button.

Specifications Ayaneo Air 1S Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Cores/Threads 8/16 GPU AMD RDNA 3 Memory Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB Display 5.5-inch Refresh rate 60Hz OS Windows Battery 38Wh Price Starts at $799

If portability is the priority, the Ayaneo Air 1S is arguably the best handheld gaming PC for you. However, there are tradeoffs. The biggest one is the battery. It doesn’t run much longer away from the power socket. Besides that, it is a bit overpriced.

Pros:

The design is super compact and portable.

Impressive gaming performance.

Massive RAM and storage options.

Cons:

Battery life is mediocre.

It is a bit overpriced.

5) Nintendo Switch OLED

Budget-friendly gaming machine (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is one of the best handheld gaming PCs on the market. The reason is simple: its feature-to-price ratio.

The device is available at a low price compared to other machines on this list and offers a very impressive gaming experience. It boasts a seven-inch OLED screen, amazing speakers, and a redesigned kickstand. The TV Mode and Tabletop Mode are the cherry on the cake.

Specifications Nintendo Switch OLED Processor Nvidia Tegra X1 Cores/Threads 4/4 GPU NA Memory Up to 6GB Storage Up to 64GB (expandable) Display 7-inch Refresh rate 60Hz OS NA Battery 16Wh Price Starts at $350

The Switch OLED runs on a proprietary OS, which enhances its capability to run an impressive library of Nintendo exclusives. On the contrary, it limits the console compatibility to run other PC titles.

If you are a fan of Nintendo’s special titles like Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon, this may be the best handheld gaming PC for you.

Pros:

Available at a competitive price.

Significant improvements over the predecessor.

Cons:

Not much powerful.

The build is not durable.

4) Lenovo Legion Go

It comes with detachable controller (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Go is astonishingly big. It is a little chunky and might feel heavy in long gaming sessions. To get over this disadvantage, you get a rear kickstand that you can put on a table and play with the detached controllers. The experience certainly won't be as comfortable as other devices, but the large screen sets this device apart from other best handheld gaming PCs.

Specifications Lenovo Legion Go Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Cores/Threads 8/16 GPU Radeon 780M Memory Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Display 8.8-inch Refresh rate 144Hz OS Windows Battery 49.2Wh Price Starts at $699

There is nothing much to complain about in terms of performance. To make the console more appealing, Lenovo has given two modes: Power-saving mode and Performance mode. Users can switch between these modes based on their preferences.

You also get a slide-out window on the right side with all the quick settings options. This includes power modes, volume, brightness, controller settings, etc.

Pros:

It has a glorious screen.

It comes with a rear stand and detachable controllers.

Cons:

It is big and heavy.

Native resolution might not be that useful.

3) ASUS ROG Ally

One of the best handheld gaming PCs (Image via Asus)

The ASUS ROG Ally features a big touch screen, remapable controls, and sufficient processing power to run a wide variety of PC games on the go. The white color and honeycomb design make it look super appealing. It also has RGB lighting on each of the analog sticks, adding to the beauty of the console.

The device is lightweight. It is also compatible with Xbox Games Pass, Steam, EA App, and Epic Games Store’s libraries. All these features establish its strong position among the best handheld gaming PCs.

Specifications ASUS ROG Ally Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Cores/Threads 8/16 GPU XG mobile (780M) Memory Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Display 7-inch Refresh rate 120Hz OS Windows Battery 40Wh Price Starts at $699

The ASUS ROG Ally is focused on raw power and visual fidelity. Boasting a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz ensures smoother visuals and higher frame rates. However, it falls short when it comes to battery life. Plus, the thumbsticks and back buttons feel less polished, but that is a personal opinion.

Pros:

Exceptional gaming performance.

It looks stunning.

Highly compatible with tons of titles.

Cons:

Average battery life.

The OS can be finicky.

2) OneXPlayer OneXFly

Arguably the most powerful gaming handheld (Image via Onexplayer)

The OneXPlayer OneXFly has a sleek design, a good screen size, an impressive battery, and pretty decent core hardware specs configurations. It is undoubtedly among the best handheld gaming PCs on the market right now.

Specifications OneXPlayer OneXFly Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Cores/Threads 8/16 GPU AMD RDNA 3 Memory Up to 64GB Storage Up to 4TB Display 7-inch Refresh rate 120Hz OS Windows Battery 48Wh Price Starts at $739

The OneXFly is available in various RAM/Storage options, starting from 16GB+512GB to a massive 64GB+4TB option. You can choose whatever suits you the best.

The only drawback of this device is the software. You might face some driver or OS issues initially. However, these problems should be fixed after some updates.

Pros:

A well-balanced device.

The build feels premium and comfortable.

Good range of ports.

Cons:

A bit expensive compared to its other counterparts.

Few software hiccups.

1) Steam Deck

Most value-for-money gaming system (Image via Amazon/Valve)

The Steam Deck ticks all the boxes that you might look for in the best handheld gaming PC. Moreover, it doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Interestingly, Valve has used a Linux-based operating system, SteamOS, for this device. It not only overcomes all the issues that you might face in the Windows OS but notably enhances the smoothness of the console.

Specifications Steam Deck Processor AMD Zen 2 Cores/Threads 4/8 GPU AMD RDNA 2 Memory Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Display 7-inch Refresh rate 60Hz OS SteamOS Battery 40Wh Price Starts at $399

The Steam Deck's design is ergonomic. The battery life is also good. Nevertheless, it is really heavy. You might experience discomfort holding it in long gaming sessions. Fortunately, there is no other reason to skip this handheld.

Pros:

Incredibly versatile system.

Optimized OS for enhanced gaming experience.

Available at a very decent price.

Cons:

It is bulky and heavy.

