5 rare limited edition consoles worth collecting

Rare limited edition consoles have a huge demand among gaming enthusiasts. Crafted in limited quantities, they boast distinctive color schemes and designs or showcase iconic titles and franchises, making them prized possessions for collectors craving exclusivity. In general, these devices are more expensive than standard models, with some even priced at a few thousand dollars. However, looking at their unique value proportion, investing in them is completely worth it.

From Nintendo to Sony, every major gaming brand has produced some out-of-the-ordinary machines to attract more customers. There is a huge number of systems that can be termed as rare limited edition consoles, and covering them all will be next to impossible. So today, we will be spotlighting five of such exceptional creations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top rare limited edition consoles worth collecting in 2024

1) Gold Zelda GameBoy Advance SP

Game Boy special gold variant (Image via StarBoardGames/Nintendo)

The Triforce Zelda SP was very similar to the standard GBA SP in terms of functionality. What set it apart from others was its beautiful matte gold color palette. It features the iconic Triforce logo on the lid and a Hyrule Royal Family crest on the bottom-right side, giving it a subtle Zelda touch.

The design was clamshell, which means it was foldable and easy to carry around. It also featured a backlit screen that was a significant upgrade from the original Game Boy. Additionally, some special edition Zelda-themed games and accessories were also released with it. If you are a Game Boy fan or The Legend of Zelda lover, this should be on your list of rare limited edition consoles worth having.

2) Dreamcast S.T.A.R.S. Edition

Rarest of all gaming systems (Image via eBay/Sega)

The Dreamcast S.T.A.R.S. Edition was a result of a special collaboration between Sega and Capcom. It was manufactured to promote the highly anticipated survival horror game, Resident Evil: Code Veronica. Just 200 consoles were released, exclusively in Japan.

The model features a unique design inspired by the Special Tactics And Rescue Service (S.T.A.R.S.), a fictional law enforcement unit in the Resident Evil series. It has a grey/blue color scheme and a special S.T.A.R.S. sticker on the disc drive. The device also has a matching controller with a similar color scheme and design. Its low stock contributes to its rare limited edition console status.

3) Nintendo 64 Pikachu Edition

Nintendo is very famous for manufacturing unique gaming machines (Image via Etsy/Nintendo)

The Nintendo 64 Pikachu is one of the most rare limited edition consoles released by Nintendo. Like other special edition systems, it was produced in very limited quantities, making it a highly sought-after collector's item among Pokemon fans and retro gaming enthusiasts. The design was also very attractive with a 3D Pikachu image adorning the top of the console. The reset button was cleverly designed as the foot adding more to its beauty.

Moreover, when you powered on the console, Pikachu's red cheeks would light up, making it more existing. Nintendo also gives a matching controller and A/V cable to maintain the overall theme of the package.

4) Sony PlayStation 4 20th Anniversary Edition

PS4 special version to collect (Image via Ubuy/Sony)

Sony released a special PS4 variant to celebrate two decades of the PlayStation brand. It mirrored the classic look of the original PS One while embracing the latest gaming technology of the time. This unique proportion makes it stand out among the rare limited edition consoles to collect now.

The production was extremely limited, and around 12,300 consoles ever existed. Some were given away in the UK as competition prizes, while a few were pre-sold before even they properly hit the market. This further reduced the number available for general purchase.

The console came bundled with PS4 accessories, including a matching grey DualShock controller, a PS camera, and a vertical stand, all sporting the same theme.

5) Maziora Dreamcast

Coolest video game console to get now (Image via eBay/Sega)

If people are ready to pay six grand upfront for a console, you can guess how exciting and unique it is. Sega has developed a variety of systems, but nothing comes close to the color-changing Maziora. Actually, it was manufactured by a Japanese vehicle company having the same name.

It has a special coating all over the console and accessories that results in a color-changing effect depending on the lighting and viewing angle. In total, only five hundred consoles were released, cementing its reputation as one of the rare limited edition consoles. It is also, arguably, the coolest gaming machine ever made.

Check out our other articles: