5 best PS4 accessories in 2024

The PlayStation 4 has been around for just over a decade, making this the perfect time to invest in the best PS4 accessories to revolutionize your setup. These accessories add an aesthetic touch to your gaming environment along with an extra layer of comfort during long gaming sessions.

Using the right PS4 accessories can elevate your overall gaming experience significantly. However, given the multitude of options available, choosing the ideal tools can be a challenging task. In this article, we will explore the five best PS4 accessories that you should consider in 2024.

What are the best PS4 accessories?

1) Racing wheel

A racing wheel gives an immersive experience (Image via Logitech)

If you love driving and racing videogames, the racing wheel is one of the best PS4 accessories you can have. Racing wheels are designed to give the feel of driving a real car, giving you more control while gaming. The complete setup comes with a steering wheel, pedals, and customizable controls, which further enhance the realism of driving-related titles.

The racing wheel also provides a more immersive experience, as you can feel the force in the wheel as you accelerate, brake, and turn.

Pros:

It provides a high level of realism and immersion.

It provides precise and nuanced control.

Cons:

More expensive than other accessories.

The complete peripheral setup requires a dedicated space.

It is only helpful while playing driving-related games.

Compatible with a few games only.

2) Fighting Stick

A fighting stick is the best accessory for arcade and action games (Image via Hori)

Fighting Stick is one of the best PS4 accessories to invest in if you are into action and combat games. Compared to regular controllers, a fighting stick grants more precision during gaming sessions. They give players the freedom of movement of a joystick with the precision of a D-pad, making it the best of both worlds.

The biggest advantage of a fighting stick is the wide range of customizable configurations. You can configure the buttons as per your preferences.

Pros:

The fighting sticks are durable and reliable.

The precision and functionality are incomparable.

Cons:

Might not be supported by some games.

These are large and clunky.

It does not come with vibrational feedback.

3) PSVR

PSVR is specially designed to work with PS4 (Image via PlayStation)

PSVR is a head-mounted display that allows players to experience the game in virtual reality and is specifically designed to work with PS4 and PS5. The headset boasts motion-tracking sensors that let games respond when you move your head.

The PSVR comes with motion controllers which allow users to interact with a game. You can perform almost any action with these controllers, including pointing, grabbing, and gesturing.

Check the best PSVR2 accessories.

Pros:

PSVR has a large library of virtual reality games.

It is a user-friendly device.

It comes with a cinematic mode.

Cons:

PSVR has a relatively lower display resolution.

Limited tracking capability.

4) Game drive storage

External storage is one of the best PS4 accessories (Image via Seagate/Amazon)

PS4 has an in-built base storage of just 500GB, slow load times, and suffers from frequent crashes. So, if you are a hardcore gamer, game drive storage is one of the best PS4 accessories for you.

Being an external game drive that also works as a portable gaming library, a game drive storage lets you take all your games while traveling. It also allows you to install the data whenever and wherever you want. The PS4 supports up to 8TB of external storage, but you can pick the drive based on your specific requirements.

Pros:

Give you more storage space.

External drives are easy to set up.

These are highly portable.

Cons:

External storage is more vulnerable to damage.

High risk of data corruption if not used properly.

Fast speed and high-quality drives are expensive.

5) Fast charging station

A fast charging dock can recharge the controller quickly(Image via Ubuy)

Our last pick for the list of the best PS4 accessories is a fast charging station. It not just only charges your controllers quickly but also helps you utilize all the ports on PS4. Charging stations often come with docks, making them convenient for daily usage.

Many fast charging stations can charge multiple controllers at the same time, which might be a plus for hardcore gamers. Although there are various third-party charging stations available, we recommend that you go for official, or at least, quality fast charging stations.

These are our top picks for the best PS4 accessories you can consider buying in 2024. However, the ideal accessory ultimately depends on individual needs and preferences.

For similar updates, news, and guides, follow the Sportskeeda gaming tech section.