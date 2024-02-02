5 best PSVR2 accessories in 2024

While the VR gaming experience is already impressive on its own, the best PSVR2 accessories can significantly enhance it. Investing in a good accessory contributes to a more realistic, seamless, and smooth VR gaming experience. Whether you want an easier way to carry your device or a fast charging capacity, there is an accessory out there for you.

Regardless of what you’re looking for, this article lists the five best PSVR2 accessories you can consider in 2024.

What are the best PSVR2 accessories to buy in 2024?

1) Headset

A good headset offers amazing sound quality (Image via Logitech)

A good headset is one of the best PSVR2 accessories you can buy. Gaming headsets offer a fantastic audio experience. Thanks to the noise-cancellation feature, they reduce external sounds and allow for a more focused playthrough. Several premium headsets now come with a 3D surround sound feature to place you right at the center of your gameplay.

You can consider investing in a good headset to unlock the full potential of the PSVR2.

2) Carrying case

A good carrying case stores your controller and cables (Image via TMG/Amazon)

A good carrying case will keep your PSVR 2 safe from wear and tear. With the help of a carrying case, you can store your controllers, cables, and games and carry them around with you easily.

There are various types of cases available at varying prices. Besides the budget, you must consider many factors while selecting a case for yourself. Firstly, check the compatibility and fit. Make sure it has dedicated compartments to fit the accessories and prevent unnecessary movement while traveling. Secondly, check the material and design of the case. Opt for sturdy and protective material.

3) Adjustable head strap

The adjustable head strap is one of the best PSVR2 accessories (Image via SUPERUS/Amazon)

Our next pick for one of the best PSVR2 accessories is an adjustable head strap. With the help of a good adjustable head strap, you can tailor the fit of the headset to a specific position in order to enjoy smoother gameplay.

The head strap also gives better stability and helps reduce motion sickness.

4) Lens cover

A lens cover protects the PSVR2 from dust and accidental damages (Image via Fastsnail/Amazon)

If you have been using PSVR2 for a while, you may have noticed that the lenses are prone to dust and other kinds of damage, which can highly impact your play sessions. You can improve the longevity and performance of your virtual reality device by using a lens cover.

A lens cover protects your device from dust and other accidental damage, making it one of the best PSVR2 accessories. The best part is most lens covers are super affordable.

5) Fast charging station

A charging station is very essential accessory for PSVR2 (Image via AMVR/Amazon)

Our last pick for the best PSVR2 accessories is a fast charging station. PSVR2 controllers last up to three hours on a full charge. That means you have to regularly charge the controllers to play your favorite game.

The PS5 has three USB ports in total. If you charge both controllers at the same time, they will occupy two of the three USB ports. Using a charging dock can help you overcome this issue by leaving all three ports free to utilize.

There are various third-party charging stations available, but we recommend you go for official or quality fast charging stations.

The ideal accessory for the PSVR2 ultimately depends on individual needs and preferences.

