PSVR 2 review: Packs a powerful punch, with a few caveats

The PSVR 2 is Sony's latest offering in the VR world and significantly improves upon its first iteration. The features offered situate the device in the upper echelons of available VR headsets. So should gamers be lining up in droves to pick up the latest VR sensation from the house of Sony? Well, that's what I tried to figure out during my time with the PSVR2.

While the hype surrounding the device is well met by everything the PSVR2 manages to offer, there are a few 'ifs' and 'buts' that must be kept in mind before purchasing it. Are these deal-breakers? I don't necessarily think so, but they are definitely significant enough to consider.

The question now is: Is the PSVR2 worth it?

PSVR 2: The good and the bad, without any ugly

What it offers

With the PSVR 2, Sony promises "the next generation of virtual reality gaming." After several hours with the device and two of the best VR titles currently available, I can say the company certainly delivers on its promise.

When I initially saw the headset after unboxing it, I expected it to be quite heavy and dreaded what long gaming sessions would feel like. To my surprise, they weren't so at all. Rather, the device was light yet sturdy.

The headband can be pulled back, and the lens can be slid forward while you are wearing it. You can then slide the lens back in and tighten the headband by rotating the wheel on it. There's a lens adjustment dial on top of the headset on the left side that needs to be tweaked so that you can set the focus right.

Setting the focus in the PSVR 2 felt like a nuisance at times. I never seemed to get it right, with only a couple of my sessions hitting that small sweet spot. I asked a couple of my colleagues to try it out, and everyone reported a slight hindrance with the focus. One of them reported feeling motion sick.

On a positive note, the headset fit perfectly even when I was wearing my glasses, with the snug fit ensuring they did not move, shift, or scratch the lens.

While there are no speakers, the bundle brings a pair of earbuds that can be attached to the headset and plugged into the jack. They provide decent sound and will feel adequate to most users. For those wanting a bit more, the Pulse 3D is a great option.

The PSVR 2 Sense controllers feel excellent in hand, especially because of their orb shape and ergonomic design. The features (like the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback) play out beautifully in-game and add to player immersion.

The controllers lasted for around 2-2.5 hours during my sessions, and I had to charge each of them separately. It takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge each. While PS players already have an idea about Sony's excellent haptic feedback in controllers, the headset also provides the same to further invest them into the gameplay.

Setting it apart from its competition, the device offers an intelligent eye-tracking feature. The system works out quite neatly, especially when skillfully integrated into the gameplay mechanics. Depending on where you are looking in-game, the area will have sharp focus and excellent graphical fidelity due to foveated rendering.

For a title like Horizon Call of the Mountain, I could simply look at in-game options (like menu or dialog) and click a button on the controller to select it instead of having to navigate solely through various buttons. The feature also helps with aiming while shooting arrows. Furthermore, the NPCs will look away if you stare at them for too long.

How it plays

Setting up the PSVR 2 is quite easy. Once I was done with that, I jumped into Horizon Call of the Mountain. And boy, does it look beautiful! The device houses two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays that can deliver 4K HDR visuals. And the world of Horizon is a perfect playground to test the PSVR 2.

Anyone who has played the first two titles of the series knows how beautiful and vibrant the in-game world is. The developers have managed to reflect the same in Horizon Call of the Mountain.

With the PSVR 2, I got to see what it would feel like to fight the machine dinosaurs, using the bow, and traverse the world in person. It is a humbling experience, as you can truly feel how imposing these creatures are in size and how it would feel to be in such a place.

Be it in climbing ledges or shooting arrows, the PSVR 2 shines through in providing a truly next-gen VR experience. I could even lean and touch the water while on a boat.

While I loved my time in Horizon Call of the Mountain, I found the PSVR 2's No Man's Sky experience something that everyone who loves VR should check out. Even before I could step into the game world, the loading screen had stars shooting past my head, and I just gazed at them in awe and wonder.

Inside, I had to quickly gather the necessary resources, fiddle with various options on my wristlets in-game, fix up my broken spaceship, and fly into space. Having played the game for nearly half a decade now, I can confidently say that No Man's Sky VR is the best way to experience the title, and the PSVR 2 is perfect for it.

So, where's the catch?

The shortcomings

The PSVR 2's price tag will deter quite a few gamers, costing more than the console itself. Furthermore, you need the PS5 to play, making the initial investment a headache and a non-starter for many.

There are only a handful of titles that you can play with the PSVR 2, and the device does not have backwards compatibility. The headset is made keeping only the PS ecosystem in mind and thus can't be used elsewhere. The limited library should be considered before making the plunge.

During my sessions, I felt that the finger-tracking feature acted off at times. The only glitch I faced was when my in-game hand got stuck in front of my face and refused to budge. I had to restart the device for it to disappear.

Finally, the PSVR 2 needs to be connected to the PS5 through a cable. You may get tangled in it while playing if you are not aware.

In conclusion

The PSVR 2 afforded me the chance to experience in person what the world of No Man's Sky and Horizon looks like, with their flora, fauna, and everything in between. Be it the towering presence of a Tallneck walking over me or the cosmos flying by me, Sony's latest VR headset provides an experience that gamers will not like to miss out on.

The PSVR 2 not only significantly improves over its predecessor, but also pushes the boundaries of VR in general. The price and the limited library are a few of the only things that are holding it back. While there's no apparent fix to the former, the latter can surely be addressed with more first-party and third-party titles.

Price - $549.00 || INR 57,999

Display method - OLED

Panel resolution - 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel refresh rate - 90Hz, 120Hz

Communication with PS5 - USB Type-C