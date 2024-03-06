List of best Zelda games, ranked

What are the best Zelda games may be a question that pops into your head if you want to visit or revisit the franchise's finest offerings. The series has been around for almost four decades, with its fair share of ups and downs. What started as a small RPG title on the NES has branched out into one of the revered franchises in video game culture.

You might be a newcomer to the franchise, starting your journey with the modern games and falling in love with Hyrule immediately. Or, you might be a seasoned adventurer who has experienced Link's journey and is looking forward to revisiting your childhood memories.

If you are searching for the best Zelda games in Nintendo's long-running franchise, this article ranks them based on their gameplay and story.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the best Zelda games

15) Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link

Ranking best Zelda games: Zelda 2 (Image via Nintendo)

Zelda 2 was released back in the old days when Nintendo was trying to experiment with its various IPs. The developers tried to combine elements of popular role-playing games of that era, abandoning what made the first Zelda title stand out in the process. The result was a product that was a mix of an action-adventure game and an RPG.

Zelda 2 focused more on the level design of the dungeons, which made the game feel action-oriented in its exploration aspects. While it is in no way a bad title, fans generally consider this the black sheep of the franchise.

14) The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

Ranking best Zelda games - Phantom Hourglass (Image via Nintendo)

Phantom Hourglass is the sequel to one of the best Zelda games, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. It failed to meet fans' expectations. While following its predecessor's iconic art style, Nintendo tried to implement the DS's touch control to bring Link's next adventure to life.

However, as most people would agree today, this didn't work out. And fans were left with an awkward, clunky control that felt odd to use. The game also suffered from pacing issues in its overall narrative. Though this isn't the best Zelda game, you can play it using a DS emulator to enjoy the overall experience.

13) The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks

Ranking best Zelda games - Spirit Tracks (Image via Nintendo)

Spirit Tracks is the sequel to 2007's Phantom Hourglass and shares the same issues as its predecessor. The game gets derailed (no pun intended) because of the Nintendo DS console's touch controls, which deliver an awkward gaming experience.

The only saving grace for Spirit Tracks is its writing. Although not the best in the series, it managed to deliver a fun Zelda experience.

12) The Legend of Zelda - Skyward Sword

Ranking best Zelda games - Skyward Sword (Image via Nintendo)

Skyward Sword is heralded as the game that almost collapsed the franchise till its reboot with 2017's Breath of the Wild. The game was released on Nintendo's Wii console, and the main gripe of many players was the controller was awkward to use for a Zelda game.

While not necessarily a bad game, there was a severe lack of open-world elements, and it had sub-par dungeons. Paired with terrible controls, the series was put on ice for almost six years. While its ending can be a tad bit over-climactic, Skyward Sword still delivers a grand adventure that is worth playing.

11) The Legend of Zelda - Twilight Princess

Ranking best Zelda games - Twilight Princess (Image via Nintendo)

Twilight Princess takes a new approach to the franchise. Link is now a wolf for the majority of the game and is accompanied by Midna, one of the best-written female characters in this franchise. This title's story is less about a grand adventure and more about the journey and friendship between these two.

However, as beautiful as the plot is, controlling Link as a wolf might be some of the worst gameplay in the Zelda series. As such, this title comes in at the 12th spot on this list of best Zelda games.

10) The Legend of Zelda

Ranking best Zelda games - The Legend of Zelda (Image via Nintendo)

What better title to kick things off for the top 10 best Zelda games than the original itself? The moment you launch the game, the title guarantees you a grand adventure and delivers on it. The contribution of The Legend of Zelda cannot be overlooked as it both revolutionized the RPG genre and cemented Nintendo consoles as one of the best in the industry.

The Legend of Zelda, despite being one of the games that many will look back on fondly and reminisce about childhood, suffers from a few problems, mainly its being outdated. While it is the root of one of the best franchises in gaming, better branches of the Zelda tree exist which made me rank it in the 10th spot.

9) The Legend of Zelda - Oracle of Ages/Oracle of Seasons

Ranking best Zelda games - Oracle of Ages (Image via Nintendo)

Both Ages and Seasons offer one of the best storytelling that the franchise has seen. While the game offers two different adventures for our green-hat protagonist, all of your travel will culminate in one of the clever twists in gaming itself. Both these titles offer puzzles related to time (Oracle of Ages) and seasons (Oracle of Seasons) which are some of the finest in the 2D Zelda titles.

While both Ages and Seasons are considered some of the best Zelda games, better titles exist in the franchise which makes this duo stand in the 9th rank of this list.

8) The Legend of Zelda - The Mimish Cap

Ranking best Zelda games - The Mimish Cap (Image via Nintendo)

The Mimish Cap is another Zelda title that was not developed by Nintendo but by Capcom. This game leans into the cartoonish goofiness of Wind Waker and delivers a fun and heartfelt plot, alongside well-crafted dungeons and puzzles.

The Mimish Cap is a memorable game and is worth playing. The only reason it is ranked in the eighth position is because better narrative-driven Zelda titles exist that this title fails to catch up to.

7) The Legend of Zelda - A Link to the Past

Ranking best Zelda games - A Link to the Past (Image via Nintendo/ World of Longplays on Youtube)

Many of you may have started your adventure across Hyrule with A Link to the Past. This is a simple yet one of the most memorable Zelda games in the franchise. The title allows you to think outside the box by utilizing various tools to overcome its challenges. For instance, if a foe is blocking you, and you are not confident about beating it? You can use a bomb and blast it into a nearby hole.

Like many on this list, A Link to the Past is held back by its date. It is a fantastic and one of the best Zelda games, but it can be a bit hard to get into. The story, while great, fails to match up to those offered by the next games on this list.

6) The Legend of Zelda - The Wind Waker

Ranking best Zelda games - The Wind Waker (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda - The Wind Waker brings one of the most iconic art styles in the series. Departing from the mature aesthetics, this title introduces a cartoonish cel-shaded design that is remembered fondly by many. Combine that with a well-written plot, fun boss battles, and well-crafted dungeons, this game is an absolute blast to play.

The Wind Waker despite being one of the best Zelda games suffers from one of the most mundane methods of exploration. While sailing your ship can be fun for a while, it becomes stale quickly, which is why it's in the sixth spot.

5) The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening

Ranking best Zelda games - Link's Awakening (Image via Nintendo)

1993's The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening has one of the strongest writing in theis series. The game does not rely on iconic characters and locations. It builds up more on new individuals who appear in the story to aid our hero. Also, who can forget the iconic cameo appearances of Yoshi, Kirby, Wart, etc., from other Nintendo IPs?

Link's Awakening is a fantastic game, and while it does not have the best gameplay or story, it is an adventure worth playing or replaying. It also has a remake version available, which is among the best games on Nintendo Switch that you can play.

4) The Legend of Zelda - Majora's Mask

Ranking best Zelda games - Majora's Mask (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda - Majora's Mask is hailed as one of the best Zelda games by many, and for good reason. The game added one of the most unique mechanics to this franchise, which made the time of your adventure limited to three days. Whether you love or hate this element, you cannot argue that Majora's Mask lacks in its narrative department.

Your choices affect the game's world, as each decision you make can either lead Link to his doom or his victory. Despite being one of the best Zelda games, Majora's Mask cannot compete with the next titles on this list.

3) The Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time

Ranking best Zelda games -Ocarina of Time (Image via Nintendo)

While the original The Legend of Zelda game revolutionized the RPG genre, The Ocarina of Time doubled down and introduced the series' iconic exploration aspect. From the new open environments to the well-crafted dungeon and gameplay that heavily relies on music, Nintendo's 1998 classic cemented itself as one of the best games ever.

Ocarina of Time also boasts a bunch of timeless Zelda tracks that can fill you with a sense of nostalgia. From the fast-paced strumming of Gerudo Valley to the calming harp of the main theme, the 1998 Nintendo title has a fantastic set of OSTs to accompany you on your journey. Ocarina of Time however fails to keep u with the modern Zelda games.

2) The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild

Ranking best Zelda games - Breath of the Wild (Image via Nintendo)

2017's Breath of the Wild provided a fresh start for the franchise. The game revolutionized the industry, with its beautiful cel-shaded art style and fantastic open-world gameplay that inspired countless titles such as Genshin Impact. Gone is the older linear structure of Skyward Sword. Now, you can explore the world the moment you set foot in Hyrule.

While the game got some heat from older fans because of the lack of the intricate dungeons this franchise is known for, it was a massive success earning it the Game of the Year for 2017.

1) The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Ranking best Zelda games - Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Tears of the Kingdom combines the best parts of all the Zelda games into one magnificent package that offers the best adventure that Link has embarked on yet. Building greatly on the mechanics of Breath of the Wild, your journey throughout Hyrule will feel familiar yet fresh.

Nintendo managed to successfully rework the map, which keeps the same overall structure as BOTW while introducing new areas for you to explore. It also introduces and enhances many mechanics, such as the building minigame which has caused players to perform insane shenanigans in their adventure in Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom offers some of the best exploration in the franchise, thanks to the well-crafted dungeons and the changes to the layout of certain locations, and one of the best narratives. All of these elements culminate in making Tears of the Kingdom the very best Zelda game to date.

It is hard to rank what the best Zelda game is, as each title has its charm and holds a special place in many people's hearts. The series has seen massive innovation throughout the years and will keep on reinventing itself in the future.