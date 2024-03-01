All Nintendo home consoles, ranked

Nintendo home consoles are like portals to realms of endless fun and adventure. From the classic red and white box of the NES to the ingenious hybrid wonder of the Switch, the Japanese giant's devices have been the heart of countless gaming adventures. With each iteration, the company has pushed boundaries, introduced beloved franchises, and experimented with unique features.
Join us on a thrilling quest as we journey through the highs and lows of each console, unearthing their hidden treasures and quirks along the way. Who will reign supreme as the ultimate champion of the living room? It's time to find out.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Ranking Nintendo home consoles
Ranking Nintendo home consoles is a matter of personal opinion, as individual preferences in terms of game libraries, controller design, and historical significance all play a role. However, here's a general ranking based on various factors:
7) Wii U (2012)
Launched in 2012, the Wii U wasn't Nintendo's golden ticket. Its commercial performance was essentially underwhelming, attributed to vague advertisements, a puzzling title, and lack of a robust lineup of third-party contributors. Though it introduced clever advancements like the Wii U GamePad, it struggled to overcome its setbacks.
6) Wii (2006)
In 2006, Nintendo introduced the Wii to the world, creating a stir in the gaming industry with its unique motion controls. This offbeat device made its way into households globally, winning over countless people.
However, not everyone was happy with this Nintendo home console – a portion of hardcore gamers felt neglected. Furthermore, despite the Wii having a decent number of successful titles, its collection didn't measure up to that of Nintendo's other platforms.
5) Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) (1985)
The NES, a legendary name in the world of gaming, emerged with a flare in 1985. This Nintendo home console single-handedly pulled the domestic gaming sector back from the precipice of extinction following the great video game crash of '83.
Its roster of legendary games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Metroid paved the way for future gaming supremacy. As the years rolled by, its games began to feel a bit dated, and its controller style now appears somewhat antiquated to today's standards.
4) Nintendo 64 (1996)
Think about 1996, when the N64 appeared and impressed players with its advanced 3D visuals. This Nintendo home console sported popular games like Super Mario 64 and GoldenEye 007, which made it a leading light in the world of video game innovation.
However, it wasn't all plain sailing on the Nintendo 64 journey. While its titles made waves, the distinctive controller sparked debates among the fans, and its cartridge system constrained the game's dimensions.
3) Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) (1991)
Step into the time machine and journey back to 1991 when the SNES burst onto the scene, dazzling gamers with its cutting-edge technology. This powerhouse of a Nintendo home console took everything great about the NES and cranked it up.
Equipped with a robust processor, breathtaking visuals, and infectious audio, the SNES quickly rose to fame. Whether it was trampling Goombas in Super Mario World, leaping through Donkey Kong Country's exotic jungles or undertaking grand adventures in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, the SNES was unmatched in terms of variety.
2) GameCube (2001)
And welcome to the GameCube universe, which most enthusiasts will see as yet another underrated legend. Released in 2001, this Nintendo home console was a technological miracle at that time. With a lineup of games like Super Smash Bros Melee, Metroid Prime, and Luigi's Mansion, the console is a fun playground.
But the list does not stop there when a controller is discussed. It was and is still immensely liked by current players. The GameCube is not just another dark gem, but a lost treasure that's waiting to be re-discovered.
1) Nintendo Switch (2017)
Imagine a gaming universe that you can dive into, anytime and anywhere. Quickly, that became the Switch signature: play as you please, anytime, anywhere you go. The 2017 hybrid console's seamless transition between home and portable play stunned the gaming community.
With smash hits like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, along with an endless library of third-party titles, it's no surprise that the Switch has become a best seller. Here are some of the best games you can play on the Nintendo Switch in 2024.