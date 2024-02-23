Best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2024

Nintendo Switch is expected to have a brilliant 2024, with several new releases coming to it. Whether you're an experienced adventurer or an inquisitive novice, the console's library keeps growing with fascinating titles in every genre. Its diverse catalog offers games that let you explore captivating realms, conquer various obstacles, and establish bonds with loved ones via common experiences.

This article will list the best Nintendo Switch games to fill your playtime with in 2024, from innovative originals to nostalgic remakes. So grab your consoles and get ready to go on adventures you won't forget anytime soon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best action/adventure Nintendo Switch games

1) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Cover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The eagerly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, lets you embark on an incredible journey across the vast and devastated realm of Hyrule. The title offers a rich, open world with tough enemies to defeat and difficult puzzles to solve. Because of everything this title offers, it easily raises the bar that its predecessor set.

Get ready for an incredible journey as you traverse the exquisitely designed environments and encounter exhilarating obstacles at every turn.

2) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong cover (Image via Steam)

With its captivating gameplay, Hollow Knight: Silksong lives up to fans' expectations. Put yourself in the shoes of Hornet, a nimble and crafty fighter with a deadly needle, and explore a vibrant but perilous world full of mysteries and strong bosses. Enter the action and put your abilities to the test on your quest for discovery in this Hollow Knight sequel.

Best simulation Nintendo Switch games

1) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons official image (Image via Nintendo)

One of the best life simulation games on the Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you create the island of your dreams. It lets you make friends with adorable animal villagers and customize your house to perfection. For those who enjoy relaxing and escaping into a virtual paradise, the ACNH island is the perfect place to unwind.

2) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley official image (Image via Steam)

In Stardew Valley, players can operate their farm, raise a variety of animals, grow crops, and build relationships with the locals. This title provides a nostalgic, fluid farming experience. It can be the perfect escape from the routine of daily life because of its captivating gameplay, which offers players an immersive and engaging way to pass the time.

Best racing Nintendo Switch games

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 cover (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers a wide range of characters, tracks, and vehicles. It is still a timeless classic for players who enjoy a mix of casual and competitive gameplay. With its plethora of content that appeals to a wide range of players, the game has its reasons for being so popular.

The title's classic charm and vibrant gameplay have given it an iconic status in the gaming world, and it never fails to entertain players.

2) Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania cover (Image via Steam)

The vibrant stages of Sonic Mania reek of nostalgia, resembling the classic Sonic games. Collect rings, navigate unique landscapes, and defeat the notorious Dr. Eggman in this exciting, high-paced experience that honors the memory of certain classic retro titles.

Special category

1) Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is a fantastic experience on the Nintendo Switch (Image via Nintendo)

This title lets you undertake an exciting journey in this much-awaited sequel to Metroid Fusion. It allows you to travel through a labyrinthine alien world and confront formidable foes to acquire powerful enhancements to overcome various obstacles.

Plunge into the captivating atmosphere of this action-adventure classic and conquer it all.

2) Hades

Hades (Image via Steam)

You can go on a curious adventure through the depths of the underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler game. It tests your skills in critical combat as you evolve with new expeditions and unravel an immersive story that guarantees endless replayability. Get ready to overcome the darkness and triumph in this enticing journey of resolve and discovery.

Overall best Nintendo Switch game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the best Nintendo Switch game (Image via Nintendo)

The most recent addition to the revered Mario franchise has shaken the gaming world to its core. With its vast open-world dynamic, players are thrown into a world with mysteries waiting to be unraveled in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. With the introduction of the new Capture Gun mechanic, the game adds an extra layer of depth and innovation to the overall experience.

This title offers an experience that lets you explore a world, solve cryptic puzzles, and conquer challenges.

The Nintendo Switch is bursting with awesome games in 2024. Whether you love exploring magical worlds, building cool things, or speeding through exciting races, there's a game for you. Each one brings unique adventures, puzzles, and fun, so get ready for hours of epic entertainment.