The 2000s and 2010s were huge for horror games and gave us gems like Amnesia and Silent Hill, these games were revolutionary at the time. Unfortunately, they haven't aged well. Jumping into them today still makes for an enjoyable experience, but there is no denying that they could use a modern touch.

We have seen the potential of remaking horror games. An example is the Resident Evil series. While the fans still loved the old entries, remastering them injected the franchise with newfound life. More franchises deserve that same treatment, so here are five of the best horror games that deserve a remake.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best horror games that deserve a remake in 2024

1) Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Image via Frictional Games)

Amnesia: The Dark Descent came out in 2010 and is still considered by many to be one of the best horror games ever made, and evokes a sense of fear and suspense by playing with your imagination. While the world itself is scary, it cannot be compared to the horrors that your mind can conjure up.

The developers at Frictional Games make it a point to include all kinds of audio-visual queues to get your mind racing. You will gradually get used to the random sounds and visuals, but it still delivers an excellent horror experience.

What doesn't make for a good horror experience in 2024 are aged graphics. Amnesia has not aged well, which has led to a decline in the franchise's popularity. A modern-day Amnesia remake is something that all fans would love to experience.

2) Silent Hill 3

Silent Hill 3. (Image via Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake is coming soon, which begs the question of where the Silent Hill 3 Remake is. At the time of release in 2003, the third installment was one of the best-looking games on the PlayStation 2. Unfortunately, time triumphs over all, and the game has lost its charm because of the dated visuals and horrendous control schemes.

A modern-day remake would do a lot of good for the game. Seeing as Silent Hill 3 is arguably one of the scariest horror games of all time, people deserve to experience it with updated graphics. Fans are hopeful that following the release of Silent Hill 2 Remake, its successor will be next in line.

3) Manhunt 2

Manhunt 2. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manhunt 2 came out in 2007 and was a worthy successor to the original. The story introduces themes of mind control and medical manipulations, which was an amazing addition to the Manhunt franchise.

The unsettling atmosphere does a good job of unnerving the players as they try to sneak their way across levels. Overall, it delivers an excellent horror experience and brings something new to horror games.

However, much like the other entries on this list, it hasn't aged well. The controls are outdated, the camera systems are wonky, and the visuals cannot hold their own. Such an excellent horror game would do well with some modern tech updates. A well-done remake of this game could even go as far as to revive the Manhunt franchise.

4) Resident Evil – Code: Veronica

Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. (Image via Capcom)

The Resident Evil franchise has given us some of the best horror games ever. It is amazing to see Capcom give their older entries a much-needed modern-day touch. However, their scariest game, Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, released in 2000, has yet to receive a proper remake. The game rose above all of the other entries in the franchise and delivered an unmatched experience.

The remote island where the game's events occur makes for an excellent setting. The story will encapsulate you from the jump, and the visuals were some of the best in horror games then. Seeing how the other games have been getting remakes, fans are hopeful that Capcom will turn their gaze towards Code: Veronica and give it the remake it deserves.

5) F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

F.E.A.R., as the name suggests, does an excellent job of instilling that emotion into the players. The game was initially released in 2005, and almost 20 years later, people still talk about its excellent eerie environment and perfect mix of combat and survival. What puts it all together is the soundtrack, which makes for one of the best horror game soundtracks of all time.

However, given that it is almost 20 years old, the game has started to show its age. The horrendous controls and once beautiful graphics don't do justice to the quality of content present in the game. F.E.A.R. is one of the best horror games out there that even doubles up as an excellent FPS game. It desperately needs a remake to display its excellent qualities to a new audience.