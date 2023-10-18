5 horror games with the best soundtrack

Soundtracks in horror games are a key element in creating an atmosphere of fear and immersion. These musical compositions typically use discordant, dissonant, jarring, or sinister sounds to create a sense of fear, tension, anxiety, or unease in the player. The importance of soundtracks in this genre lies in their ability to convey emotions and moods that complement the game's narrative, design, and gameplay.

Soundtracks can anticipate events, react to player actions, set expectations, surprise, heighten or alleviate anxiety, and create a sonic identity for the game. Here are five that we think are the best for horror games.

Horror games with the best soundtracks

1) Resident Evil 1

Resident Evil is one of the best horror games in history (Image via Capcom)

The soundtrack of the first Resident Evil is one of the best compositions for a horror game. It is characterized by its disturbing sound, which is responsible for creating the right atmosphere for the story. Some memorable sounds are the jarring electronic harmonies of the basement lab or the cello in the mansion.

The music is perfectly suited to the tense moments and helps to create an eerie atmosphere. The sound of the soundtrack is dark and sinister, making the player feel uncomfortable and nervous. The music also helps to create a sense of impending danger, which increases the tension in the game.

This soundtrack was created by Masami Ueda, Makoto Tomozawa, and Akira Kaida.

2) Silent Hill

Silent Hill was a milestone in horror games (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill is one of the most loved and remembered horror games due to its impact on popularizing the genre. The soundtrack is one of the most notable, composed by Akira Yamaoka, who also wrote the lyrics of some of the songs, and consists of different music CDs released in Japan, Europe, and America.

The soundtracks of all Silent Hill games are remarkable. In fact, the name Akira Yamaoka is usually associated with this franchise because of his particular style in the game's music. The sound is dark and eerie, which makes the player feel uneasy and nervous.

3) Dying Light

In horror games like Dying Light, the music is very important (Image via Square Enix)

The soundtrack of Dying Light is a mix of electronic and orchestral music that perfectly fits the atmosphere of the horror game. The author of the melodies is Paweł Błaszczak, who also composed the music for the other games in the series. The soundtrack includes songs by artists such as The Prodigy, The Who, The Cranberries, and other as wells.

In addition, the music changes dynamically depending on the situation in the game. For example, when the player is in a safe zone, the music is more relaxing and calm, while when the player is in a dangerous zone, the music becomes more tense and exciting.

What sets it apart from others on this list is that it has a more modern tone by incorporating contemporary music.

4) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

This is a classic in horror games (Image via Konami)

The soundtrack to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a masterpiece of horror video game music. It was composed by Michiru Yamane, who has also worked on other games in the Castlevania series.

The music in the game is very varied and adapts to each area of the castle. Each song seems to be made in detail for each area, and the instruments used are related to the scene. The soundtrack includes songs like Prologue, Marble Gallery, and Moonlight Nocturne. Overall, it's an aural experience that perfectly complements the game.

5) Dead Space

Dead Space is a masterpiece among the horror games (Image via EA)

Dead Space's soundtrack was composed by Jason Graves, who also created music for other games like Tomb Raider and The Order: 1886. One of the challenges for the composer was to create a soundtrack similar to that of linear horror movies for a game with a non-linear plot.

The orchestration used instruments from a traditional orchestra combined with electronic sounds. In this way, an atmosphere of fear and tension was created with string instruments, and the futuristic sci-fi nuance was provided by computer-generated sounds.

Each scene has its own unique composition, and the overlapping of the different musical themes with the sound effects and design makes the game experience very immersive.

This has been our article about horror video game soundtracks. If you want to learn more, check out our list of scary games that will give you the creeps.