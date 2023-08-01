5 things to expect from Silent Hill f

Konami's enigmatic project, Silent Hill f, remains shrouded in mystery, with only a brief teaser offering chilling glimpses of its haunting and unsettling elements. The short yet captivating teaser offers numerous intriguing elements. The game's narrative is set in 1960s Japan, promising fans a blend of tradition and cultural influence within its storyline.

The teaser effectively captures attention by gradually transitioning from atmospheric elements into the realm of psychological horror.

The Silent Hill series is renowned for its psychological horror, focusing on symbolism to create a unique experience. The narrative of Silent Hill f is penned by Ryūkishi07, a renowned author specializing in psychological and supernatural horror. As a result, fans can expect a darker storyline that explores themes of grief and guilt and intertwines them with supernatural elements.

Themes of grief, psychological horror, and more to expect from Silent Hill f

1) Symbolism of Okiku Doll

Reference of Okiku Doll (Image via Konami)

The most chilling element mentioned in the teaser is the reference to the Okiku Doll. Silent Hill f’s teaser presents the doll in an incredibly authentic manner, faithfully capturing the appearance of the haunted Okiku Doll located in the Mannen-ji Temple in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, Japan. According to the publication "Old City Ghosts," the doll is housed in her private shrine, displayed within a small wooden box.

According to the priests, the doll initially has short-cropped hair, but over time, it gradually grows and touches the ground. Despite being trimmed occasionally, the hair consistently regrows. According to Japanese legends, the Okiku Doll has a harrowing and chilling tale.

Okiku was a three-year-old girl who passed away from a severe illness. Subsequently, her family began encountering eerie and horrifying occurrences related to the doll in their home. Troubled by these events, they made the decision to entrust the doll to a nearby temple, seeking its proper care and safekeeping.

While it remains uncertain whether the doll featured in Silent Hill f's teaser is the same, the short-cropped hair and traditional kimono attire suggest that developers might incorporate a haunted doll in the game, possibly drawing inspiration from the Okiku Doll.

2) Themes of sadness

Red Spider Lilies (Image via Konami)

In the trailer, fans may have observed the peculiar red flowers spread throughout the setting. These flowers are Red Spider Lilies, which symbolize feelings of sorrow, loss, and detachment. In essence, they are associated only with negative emotions.

By featuring these flowers, the developers might aim to convey that the game will deliver an emotional narrative, evoking a sense of sadness either in connection with the protagonist or a character closely related to them.

Emotions have always been a pivotal aspect of Silent Hill games, each representing a story with a poignant backdrop for the characters. With the inclusion of the Red Lily Flowers, fans can expect a horror-filled adventure intertwined with an emotionally engaging storyline.

3) Psychological horror

The Silent Hill f teaser features a girl in a black dress (Image via Konami)

The Silent Hill games have always been synonymous with psychological horror, with the teaser for Silent Hill f preserving this tradition. It begins with a slow and enchanting atmosphere, showcasing a beautiful late Japanese setting, which later transforms into a darker and more tense environment.

The teaser features a girl in a black dress, with the same short cropped hairstyle as Okiku's, who appears to be possessed and wields a rod-like weapon. She is then depicted in a state of distress and agony, running from the ominous Red Lily flowers that haunt the surroundings.

It seems that players might assume the role of a protagonist with multiple personalities who has been possessed by an evil entity. This leads to two potential scenarios: one, where players explore the good side of the character, and second, where they wield the same character under the control of the evil entity.

This duality creates a conflict within the character, resulting in feelings of guilt for committing unwanted actions, symbolized by the presence of Red Spider Lilies.

4) Atmospheric horror

Intense atmospheric horror elements (image via Konami)

The teaser for Silent Hill f features a gripping encounter with intense atmospheric horror. Viewers will notice a gradual shift in weather, from morning to evening and, finally, night. While things appear relatively normal during the daytime, the terror escalates as darkness descends.

However, even during the daytime, Silent Hill's eerie foggy weather is sufficient to evoke fear. Therefore, "f" will undoubtedly deliver an atmospheric horror experience throughout its playthrough.

5) Cultural aspects

The conclusion of the Silent Hill f teaser showcases Silent Hill 1's theme reimagined in a traditional Japanese Gagaku style. Gagaku, known as Elegant music, has historical significance as it was used for imperial court music and dances.

Moreover, Gagaku is associated with rituals and religious ceremonies, suggesting that the upcoming Silent Hill game will incorporate Japanese traditions and ritual practices.

This implies that Silent Hill's f' narrative will remain true to its cultural roots instead of opting for a modernized approach. A prudent move, as a game that delves into myths and beliefs can offer a more intense and dynamic horror gaming experience than modern interpretations.