The ROG Ally is one of the best handheld gaming devices that you can buy right now. However, the ROG Ally has fewer accessories available in the market than the Steam Deck. That's because the Steam Deck has been available for over two years, but that's not the case with ROG Ally.

The ROG Ally may have limited options, but we've put together a list of the five best accessories that are perfect for this handheld. Each accessory brings something useful to the table, from increasing the handheld device's battery life to expanding the storage.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the 5 best ROG Ally accessories in 2024?

1) Lenovo Go USB-C Power Bank - $112

The Lenovo Go USB-C Power Bank is one of the best ROG Ally accessories right now (Image via Lenovo)

Handheld gaming devices are tiny compared to laptops, so they tend to have smaller batteries that don't last very long. However, you can compensate for this with the Lenovo Go USB-C power bank.

This product is a 20,000mAh power bank that can deliver an output current of 65W, which is also the exact power requirement of the ROG Ally. This means it will charge your Ally at a decent speed, even when you are gaming. It also comes with both USB Type-A and Type-C ports, allowing you to charge two devices at the same time.

Pros

Two USB ports

Large 20,000mAh capacity

Can charge other devices at 65W rating

Cons

Takes about three hours to fully charge the power bank itself

2) SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC SD card - $89.99

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Memory Card (Image via SanDisk)

This 1TB microSD card allows you to expand your ROG Ally's storage without needing to replace its internal drive. Its read speed of 190MB/sec is comparable to that of hard drives. Older games will run fine at these speeds, and you can play them directly from the SD card. However, you may want to install modern games on the internal SSD storage.

With its large 1TB capacity, this card will clear away all your storage anxiety. This makes it one of the best ROG Ally accessories in 2024.

Pros

Large capacity

190MB/s read speed

Comes with an included adapter to convert it to a full-size SD card

Cons

Write speed is a bit slower at 10MB/sec

3) 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller - $66

The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is one of the best ROG Ally accessories in 2024 (Image via 8Bitdo)

This fantastic wireless controller can be used to play games even when your ROG Ally is connected to a Dock or charger. It can be connected to the handheld device via the wireless dongle or using Bluetooth.

The controller features a Nintendo-style button layout that some people really love. It comes bundled with a charging dock. The joystick features hall sensors that have a much longer lifespan. They also won't suffer from joystick drift. The battery lasts for up to 22 hours of use, making it one of the best ROG Ally accessories in 2024.

Pros

Dual connectivity mode

The charging dock has multiple functionalities

Hall sensor

USB-C connector

Cons

Quite expensive

4) JSAUX Docking Station - $59.99

The JSAUX Docking Station with multiple ports (Image via JSAUX)

The JSAUX Docking Station is the ultimate docking station that will solve all your connectivity issues. It has a total of seven ports, including USB-C, DP, HDMI, Ethernet, and three USB 3.0 ports. The dock can output a maximum resolution of 4K@60 from both the DP and HDMI ports, providing much sharper picture quality.

The Ethernet port is also a gigabit Ethernet port, allowing you to play multiplayer games with minimal latency.

Pros

Seven external ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

UHD resolution output supported

Compact design

Cons

Only has one USB-C port

5) JSAUX Carrying Case - $42.99

The JSAUX Carrying Case is one of the best ROG Ally accessories right now (Image via JSAUX)

The JSAUX Carrying Case is an extremely well-built carrying case that is designed to last. It is made of materials that are durable and has multiple storage cabins that let you store all sorts of accessories. It also has a dedicated pouch just for the ROG Ally. Its unique design makes it a very attractive choice for consumers.

Pros

Large storage space inside

Separate space for just the ROG Ally

Built from durable materials

Water-proof design

Cons

The zippers are not of the best quality

That is the end of our list of the best ROG Ally accessories to buy in 2024. These items will certainly enhance your gaming experience on the ROG Ally.

