By equipping the best SSDs for ROG Ally, you can enjoy enhanced storage capacity and even experience a game without any delay as it helps boot apps instantaneously, all credit to the lack of moving parts, unlike the HDD. With the expanding popularity of the Asus handheld, it is only right to explore options that heighten the experience, and this article does that by presenting the best SSDs for ROG Ally available in the market.

We have curated a list of the five best SSDs for ROG Ally that come in different capacities and price points. They provide the best performance at their respective price point.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five best SSDs for ROG Ally in 2024

1) ADATA Legend 820 M.2 2230 NVMe SSD - 2TB ($159.99)

ADATA Legend 820 NVMe 2TB SSD (Image via Amazon)

This ADATA Legend 820 SSD is the best 2TB SSD you can buy at this price in 2024. It has the latest PCIe Gen 4 interface for the best speeds possible. The NAND chips are 3D stacked, allowing ADATA to provide 2TB storage. This SSD is only available in the 2TB capacity, and at this price, it's one of the best SSDs for ROG Ally.

Pros:

Exceptional R/W performance

2TB of storage

TLC NAND Flash

Five years of warranty

Cons:

The high speeds don't sustain for too long

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 5000/4500 MB/s Capacities 512GB, 1TB, 2 TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW Warranty 3 years

2) WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD - 1TB ($109.99)

WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe 1TB SSD (Image via Amazon)

The WD_BLACK SN770M SSD has the best read/write speeds on this list, even better than the ADATA Legend 820. Its superb speed is further complimented by 600 TBW endurance. This PCIe Gen 4 SSD is available in four capacities from 500GB to 2TB. The SSD is backed by a five-year warranty, which should relieve gamers in the long term.

Pros:

Top-notch speed

TLC Flash

Multiple capacity

Five years warranty

Cons:

Power consumption is a bit high, so it may heat up under heavy load

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 5,150/4,900 MB/s Capacities 512GB, 1TB, 2 TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW Warranty 5 years

3) Micron 2400 2230 SSD - 1TB ($89.99)

Micron 2400 NVMe 1TB SSD (Image via Amazon)

The Micron 2400 NVMe SSD was the first SSD to be available at 2TB capacity at the 2230 form factor. It achieved this with an advanced 176-layer QLC NAND. It provides Read/Write speeds of up to 4500/4000 MB/s, so gamers have nothing to worry about. In terms of speed and performance, this SSD is one of the best SSDs for ROG Ally.

Pros:

High performance

Available from 512GB to 2TB

SLC cache

Five years warranty

Cons:

QLC NAND

300 TBW endurance

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 4500/4000 MB/s Capacities 512GB, 1TB, 2 TB NAND Type QLC Endurance 300 TBW Warranty 5 years

4) INLAND TN446 2230 SSD - 1TB ($84.99)

INLAND TN446 NVMe SSD (Image via Amazon)

This SSD is an improvement to their previous TN436 model, which was a great model at an affordable price but had some issues. This new SSD still keeps the crucial factor of affordable price in check but is free from any issues. The performance is also much better and, more importantly, consistent.

They also have a 512GB model this time, so gamers have even more choices. It also has a TLC NAND.

Pros:

TLC NAND Flash

High and consistent performance

Six years of warranty

Variety of storage options

Cons:

The availability is a bit of an issue.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 4,700/3,700 MB/s Capacities 512GB, 1TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW Warranty 6 years

5) Corsair MP600 Mini M.2 NVMe 2230 SSD - 1TB ($69.99)

Corsair MP600 Mini NVMe 1TB SSD (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair MP600 Mini has a Read/Write speed of 4800/4800 MB/s, yet it is available at an extremely low price. It's TLC NAND, which has a high endurance rating and is also backed by a five-year warranty. These SSDs are extremely fast, and gamers will notice the difference when they boot up their games. The price sweetens the deal and makes it one of the best SSDs for ROG Ally.

Pros:

Higher Read/Write speeds

TLC NAND Flash

600 TBW Endurance

Available at perfect pricing

Con:

2TB or other capacities not available

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 4,800/4,800 MB/s Capacities 512GB, 1TB, 2 TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW Warranty 5 years

This completes the list of the five best SSDs for ROG Ally. While all the abovementioned models serve their respective purposes in the given price range, the ultimate decision depends on your requirements.

