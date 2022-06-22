Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What is the difference? (2022)

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile console that was released in March 2017 and is still worth picking up, thanks to its innovative format and extended support. There is a more affordable option for this console called the Switch Lite, which is smaller and lighter but essentially offers the same functionality. Moreover, there is a newer, better OLED version of the console that makes games look richer and more immersive.

The Lite version was released two years later, in September 2019, which changed a few things and is a cheaper alternative to the main console. All the games are supported on the Lite version as it has the same processor as the full-fledged console, Nvidia Tegra. Here are all the differences between the two.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is smaller and more portable

Functionality

The main difference between the two is that the standard Switch can be connected to the TV through the dock that comes in the box, whereas the Switch Lite can only be used as a handheld.

Moreover, the Lite version does not have detachable Joy-Con controllers, which is understandable as the standard Nintendo Switch has it because it can be connected to an external display, and the controllers can be used wirelessly. The four directional buttons on the left of the standard Switch have been replaced with a D-Pad on the Lite version.

Both versions have a microSD slot, but the Lite version has an internal storage of 32 GB, whereas the standard version has 64 GB.

Screen and dimensions

The Nintendo Switch Lite has a screen size of 5.5 inches, which is LCD and runs at 720p, and the base version has a screen size of 6 inches, with the same display specifications. The Lite version has smaller bezels in comparison, giving it more of a sleeker look.

The Nintendo Switch Lite version weighs 277 grams and is 20 grams lighter than the base version, but with joy-cons attached, the base version weighs 398 grams. Both consoles are 14mm thick, but the standard version is around 30mm longer than the other, making the Lite version more pocket-friendly.

Battery life

Switch Lite is packed with a 3570 mAh battery that lasts three to seven hours, depending on the intensity of the task. If a heavy game is being played, you can expect the battery to last less than if the user is browsing the web.

The base Switch has a battery capacity of 4210 mAh, which lasts between 4.5 and nine hours. The first consoles that were sold in 2017 had worse battery life, lasting less than three hours under load. If you are looking to buy a second-hand console, look out for the model number. The base consoles released after 2018 have a model number of HAC-001 (-01), whereas the original model reads HAC-001.

Price

Switch Lite is more suitable for a pocket (Image via Nintendo)

The most critical factor for users is price, and expectedly, the Lite version costs less. The Nintendo Switch Lite costs $200, whereas the Nintendo Switch costs $300. A single Joy-Con costs $40, and the Pro controller costs $70.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far