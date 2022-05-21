5 rumored video games by Nintendo which may release in the future

Nintendo has seen tremendous success with video games in its latest console, the Nintendo Switch. This beast can handle the likes of Skyrim and the Witcher 3 while on the move. Players were thrilled to have a proper portable console with good AAA games to play.

Nintendo itself has not shied away from releasing great quality video games either. After all, Breath of the Wild is known to be one of the best open-world games ever made, with even Elden Ring taking a few inspirations from it.

As people count down the number of announced Nintendo titles to be released in the coming months, here is a look at some of the rumored video games claimed to be in development and might be released somewhere down the line.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Five rumored video games from Nintendo as possible future releases

1) New Donkey Kong Game

Donkey Kong and friends in Donkey Kong Country (Image via Nintendo)

Rumors of a new Donkey Kong game have been making the rounds since May 2021. Developed internally at Nintendo itself, rumors claimed that the Super Mario Odyssey Team is working on a 2.5 D Donkey Kong game, a departure from the previously utilized 3D format.

Donkey Kong is a memorable franchise from Nintendo, which hasn’t had a big release in years. The last original game was released for the Wii U and later ported to the Switch in 2018. With news about a Donkey Kong animated project also in the works, fans might be in for a resurgence.

Donkey Kong first appeared as the antagonist in the arcade game simply titled Donkey Kong. He was merely a mindless King Kong imposter who had kidnapped a woman, who Mario later rescued at the end of the game; how the times have changed.

2) Metroid Prime 1 remaster

Samus Aran in her Power Suit (Image via Nintendo)

Metroid Dread made a big hit on the Switch when it landed in October 2021. This was a joyous time for many fans as Metroid hadn’t seen a new release for about five years, with the last game being Metroid: Samus Returns (which itself was a remake of Metroid II).

After the success of Dread, there have been quite a few rumors floating around about a possible remaster or remake of the original Metroid Prime game, releasing for the Switch. While a sequel to the Metroid Prime series, Metroid Prime 4, is underway, the release for this rumored video game is uncertain.

There are a few details around this rumor, however. Developer Retro Studios are working on Metroid 4. They are possibly in charge of this remake or remaster, the development of which is claimed to be finished. Furthermore, it also says that a similar treatment of Metroid Prime 2 and 3 might also be planned.

3) Another Legend of Zelda port for the Switch

A new Link in Wind Waker (Image via Nintendo)

After the success of the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake and Skyward Sword HD, rumors are going around that another remake or remaster for a beloved game in the video game series is on the way. Since there are a few titles that fall in the Wii U releases, the chances are that it would be one of them.

Reports claim that this remaster of an old game is underway this year, citing that the Switch has seen one Zelda game each year since its launch, and this year will not be any different. They also claim that Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker is one of these possible titles that might be remastered into HD for the Switch.

The original Wind Waker takes place in a parallel timeline, established after the Ocarina of Time. This video game sees gameplay across many islands, with sea travel being a major part of this entry. A switch version would be a welcome gift for fans of the series.

4) A new remaster by Bandai Namco

A Bandai Namco and Nintendo collab (Image via Bandai Namco and Nintendo)

New reports suggest that Bandai Namco is working on a first-party video game for the Nintendo Switch. In a job listing posted by Bandai Namco, it reads that they are looking for people who can work on “HD remastering of 3D backgrounds”. This hints that some sort of remaster of a Bandai Namco game is inevitable.

Fans have since been speculating which games might qualify for such a treatment. Many have cited Kid Icarus: Uprising as a possible candidate released initially on the N 3DS in 2012. Since Miltopia was just ported to the Switch last year, 3DS remasters are nothing new for Nintendo.

Kid Icarus is quite an old game series, with its first two entries being released in 1987 & 1992, respectively. However, the third video game, Uprising, saw it come back to resurgence with modern-day graphics and improved gameplay. Could it possibly see another such reception going forward? Fans can only hope.

5) Mario Odyssey 2

Exploration in Super Mario Odyssey (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey was one of the best modern Mario games in years. Taking place in a large open world(s), with various areas to explore and Bowser to defeat. It was cited as one of the greatest video games ever made and scored high in sales figures.

So a sequel was all but guaranteed. It was only a matter of when it would be released. A leaker in 2019 posted a cryptic screenshot of a possible Odyssey 2 game, along with a few tidbits of information.

A key point to note was that Luigi would be a playable character. The leak also claimed that there were 20 locations in Odyssey 2, three more than in the previous game. So far, no other news is yet available. However, as it has been five years since the last Odyssey game, an official announcement should be on its way soon.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for these possible releases? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar