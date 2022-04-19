5 video game remakes that lived up to expectations

In the world of video games, remakes have become an interesting trend in the last few years. The tendency of developers to recreate favorites from the previous era has become more popular than ever. With the latest next-gen consoles, the potential to improve the ability of games made in the past is higher than ever.

Not every video game remake made has lived up to its billing. In some instances, the remakes can hardly match the overall expectations of players. Such isn't the case with the next five games, as all of them have done justice to the original ones. It won't be a mistake when fans claim that some of these five names have even outdone their classical variants.

Top 5 video game remakes that maintained their reputations

5) Demon's Souls (2020)

Elden Ring is raging right now, and for all the right reasons, as more and more players have loved the soulslike game. The genre as a whole has been revolutionized over the years with series like Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne. However, Demon's Souls was one of the earliest games of the genre but had a limited reception owing to its restrictions on PlayStation 3.

The remake was released in 2020 as part of an introductory set of games made for the next-generation PS5. It did complete justice not only to its original self but also to Sony's console's upgraded hardware. This is one remake that improved on the original version. There are new modes and QoL improvements that the developers have made. Graphically, the remake looks stunning and is one of the best video game remakes.

4) Black Mesa (2015)

Black Mesa is an interesting name on this list since it's a standalone game. When one looks deep, it will appear that it's a remake of the highly popular Half-Life of Valve. The game does an excellent job at being a remake, with several improvements being made over the original version.

It all started with a fan mod that later became a full-blown game. Crowbar Collective did an excellent job enhancing Half-Life by keeping its core intact. In addition, Black Mesa has several modifications that improve the players' convenience. The Xen level designs, for example, are one great modification that helps the game to shine.

3) Final Fantasy 7 Remake (2020)

To a certain extent, the remake of Final Fantasy 7 Remake feels like a new game. There are several changes the 2020 release made to the original formula, which is quite a bold move. However, Square Enix was brave in making the decision, and it has paid off in gold.

Despite changes in the original formula, the remake keeps up with the brilliance of the original game. The biggest strength of the remake is to do with the way characters like Cloud have been fleshed out and expanded on.

The remake is not without its vices. The earlier gameplay system has been changed, and there are some points of criticism. The overall story could feel limited for some, but all things considered, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a worthy rendition of one of the best video games.

2) Resident Evil 2 (2019)

A couple of Resident Evil remakes could have been made on this list. Resident Evil is perhaps the most successful zombie-themed game series in the video game universe.

However, the series went on a spiral, with more recent releases following the success of Resident Evil 4. Capcom's decision to remake the hit releases of the past ones has paid dividends in gold. In many ways, Resident Evil 2 not only does the justice to the original version but also expands the experience.

The remake retained the very best of the original game but offered a fresh perspective to players. Doing the missions never feels like just going through a graphically-enhanced version of the game. Even the regular zombies of the game feel intelligent (given they're assumed to be brain dead), and Mr. X gained iconic status following the game.

With its success, it remains to be seen if Resident Evil 4, one of the most successful zombie video games, also gets the same treatment.

1) Mafia Definitive Edition (2020)

Mafia III may have been a mixed launch, especially considering just how good the original Mafia game was. In 2002, the game took players back to the 1930s, where they could experience life as crime kings. A remake was announced, and almost two decades after the original release, the Definite Edition was released. To date, it remains one of the best video game remakes.

The remake has managed to successfully recreate the positives of the original and give players the same level of experience. It retains the original game's core, like shooting and driving, and ensures that players don't feel dry about those. In addition, the graphical enhancements make it look like an entirely new game. Overall, it's a justifying remake and has allowed fans to enjoy the enhanced version of a classic.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

