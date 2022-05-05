×
Why Stone Cold Steve Austin declared Breath of the Wild as the ‘Best Zelda Game’

Which Zelda game is Steve Austin's favorite? Turns out, it's Breath of the Wild (Image via WWE & Nintendo)
Jason Parker
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 11:58 PM IST
In a WWE tweet designed to promote the Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin declared what he thought the best Zelda game of all time was. In this tweet, the former wrestler does a quick-fire question-and-answer session with Cody Rhodes, a public and avid fan of The Legend of Zelda. However, Steve Austin’s response to the “best Zelda game” was a bit of a shock.

Stone Cold Steve Austin proclaims The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as the best

Hailing a game as the best in its franchise is a divisive conversation. In the case of Zelda, old-school fans are likely to mention one of the NES titles, or perhaps The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Steve Austin is also well-known for doing his homework before running an interview like this.

This means that the very first question asked in the quick-fire session was “Best Zelda game.” Cody Rhodes chose Ocarina of Time as his all-time favorite. Steve Austin immediately disagreed.

“No dude, Breath of the Wild.”

Cody Rhodes called the choice bold, but Steve Austin stuck to his guns. It is perhaps the biggest game in the franchise, with a massive open world to explore, tons of extra content when it comes to the shrines, and an epic encounter with Ganon at the end.

Austin's response came as a shock to many, as he’s not a man well-known for playing video games. However, it’s not too much of a shock to see Breath of the Wild get picked.

It’s a game that he can play virtually however he wants, and that’s fitting to Steve Austin’s wrestling career, where he was often seen as a man who did things his way, no matter the consequences.

Steve Austin’s wrestling career really took off in the 90s in WCW, where he was part of The Dangerous Alliance, and later as a member of The Hollywood Blondes with Brian Pillman.

He would have a brief stint in ECW doing promotional segments, but everyone knows him as Stone Cold Steve Austin, six-time WWF Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, and a three-time Royal Rumble Winner. That’s only a small part of the Texas Rattlesnake’s accolades.

The Nintendo Switch release was also a departure from the norm when it came to this franchise, fitting Steve Austin’s personality perfectly. After completing the opening of the game, it’s pretty much an open-world adventure, where Link wanders Hyrule, solving problems, growing more powerful, all in the name of saving the land and putting a stop to Ganon.

While fans will never stop arguing over which game is the best, the bottom-line is that Steve Austin has had his say.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

