"Hey bud, I'm not mad at you" - Cody Rhodes addresses scathing comments from former WWE personality

Cody Rhodes insists he has no problem with Jim Cornette despite the wrestling legend’s past comments about his wife Brandi.

Cornette, who has been involved in the wrestling business for the last four decades, often gives brutally honest opinions about the modern-day product. Last year, he claimed Brandi only appeared on AEW television because she is Cody’s wife.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rhodes clarified that wrestling veterans like Cornette and Vince Russo are welcome to share their opinions. The 36-year-old added that he enjoyed watching Cornette work as a manager for The Midnight Express in the 1980s:

“I think Cornette has an omnibus on me, like a 10-hour [show]… it’s something absurd with all his opinions on me and stuff. Hey bud, I’m not mad at you. Good for you.” Cody continued, “I was a fan of your work in the 80s, one of the hottest tag teams of all time. Incredible manager, a lot of knowledge on the industry. Well, sir, I have a lot of it as well.”

Rhodes recently defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in his first WWE match in six years. He is due to face Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Cody Rhodes recalls his criticism of Disco Inferno

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Glenn Gilbertti @TheRealDisco Nobody knows how to "work" anymore. They would rather kill each other to get @davemeltzerWON to put their match over. That is a problem that needs to be put front and center. Guys are going to keep getting hurt. twitter.com/Uncensored_WWE… Nobody knows how to "work" anymore. They would rather kill each other to get @davemeltzerWON to put their match over. That is a problem that needs to be put front and center. Guys are going to keep getting hurt. twitter.com/Uncensored_WWE… Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer "over with the boys" type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others' success. Couldn't hang then, can't get booked now. twitter.com/therealdisco/s… Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer "over with the boys" type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others' success. Couldn't hang then, can't get booked now. twitter.com/therealdisco/s…

In 2018, Cody Rhodes suffered a nasty cut above his eye after receiving a kick to the face from Kenny Omega. Former WCW star Disco Inferno said at the time that current wrestlers do not know how to “work,” prompting a ruthless response from Rhodes.

Reflecting on the Twitter spat, the two-time Intercontinental Champion jokingly claimed that he publicly “neutered” Disco Inferno:

“Poor Disco Inferno. I neutered him publicly online one time.” Cody added, “Just cut the guy’s b*lls right off. I don’t know if he’s still in his hole, but I felt bad.”

Rhodes also said in the interview that he sometimes has a “terrible temper.” The RAW Superstar believes he has learned to be more composed following the birth of his daughter, Liberty, in 2021.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Kartik Arry