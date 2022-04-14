"What’s going on?" - RAW Superstar shares his honest reactions to being in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE star Theory recently shared his experience of meeting with Stone Cold Steve Austin and working with the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania.

The RAW Superstar was scheduled to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania. Theory came up short against McAfee, but his mentor Mr. McMahon decided to take matters into his own hands.

The WWE Chairman defeated the SmackDown announcer and was celebrating with his protégé when Stone Cold's music hit. The Bionic Redneck made his way to the ring, handing out Stunners to Theory and Mr. McMahon.

Theory was on the season finale episode of Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. The 24-year-old superstar recalled the excitement and disbelief when he found out that Stone Cold would be making an appearance after his match with Pat McAfee.

Here's what Theory had to say:

"This is my first time meeting Stone Cold. So I just introduced myself and everything. He hangs onto my hand and he looks me in the eyes, and he's like, ’I'll be seeing you later tonight,' and I was like, 'What?' Like, that was pretty cool. Then a little bit later, I got pulled aside and it was super private, but basically I was told what was going to happen. I was just like, 'Wait, what?' Like what’s going on?" (H/T Wrestling News).

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 to compete in one last match against Kevin Owens. In the buildup to WrestleMania, Owens kept running his mouth about Austin's home state of Texas and even dared Steve to be a part of a special WrestleMania edition of the KO Show.

Stone Cold obliged, and KO revealed that inviting him to the show was just a ruse to get him into a match. Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match to cap off Night One of WrestleMania. Not one to back down from a fight, Austin accepted the challenge, and the two men brawled all over the arena. Austin finally picked up the win with a couple of Stunners before celebrating with a few beers.

