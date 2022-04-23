5 best Nintendo Switch accessories in 2022

The best Nintendo Switch accessories can breathe fresh life into even the oldest console. There's a huge choice of optional accessories to go with your console, from protective cases to controllers, with plenty of stuff to keep your experience fresh.

If you're new to the Nintendo Switch, a screen protector, a case, and a memory card should be at the top of your shopping list. This article includes five best Nintendo Switch accessories, ranging from keeping your device safe to expanding its storage.

Best Nintendo Switch accessories in 2022

5) Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case

Design: Clamshell

Protection: Hard EVA shell

Storage: 8 games

A robust and durable carry case is essential for Nintendo consoles since it may protect your console from external damage and extend its lifespan. Orzly is one of the best Nintendo consoles carry cases available, with enough room for the system, games, multiple Joy-Cons, wires, and SD cards.

Due to the extra wiggle area incorporated into the shell, this model is also compatible with the OLED model. In addition, the screen cover will provide space for eight games.

4) Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red. Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red. https://t.co/wXW8BEssS7

Connection: Wireless

Battery life: Approx 20 hours

Amiibo support: Yes

Motion control: Yes

Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers are among the best on the market. They come with a regular console and can be used alone, in pairs, or portable mode on the detachable screen. They're ideal for multiplayer sessions because of their adaptability. Acquire two pairs and you can split them between four people.

Despite occasional troubles with the 'Joy-Con drift,' in which the left thumbstick becomes unreliable, they're generally reliable and simple. Because they have an analog stick on each side, they're smaller, more comfortable, and allow for more versatility.

3) SanDisk Ultra 256 GB MicroSD Card

Storage: 256 GB

Format: MicroSD

Speed: Upto 100 MB/s

Though higher storage memory cards are also available, they are extremely costly. So, it is always advisable to use a 256 GB MicroSD card since it will perfectly match the abilities of Nintendo, providing you with extra storage and the best gaming experience.

As most recent games might take up a lot of space, we recommend upgrading to 512 GB if you plan on filling your collection with every title. However, 256 GB will be more than plenty for most players.

2) Razer Barracuda X

Acoustic design: Closed-back

Connection: Wireless

Battery: 20 hours

It is one of the greatest wireless gaming headphones that may significantly improve your gaming experience. It has the best gaming headphones on the market due to its simple plug-and-play design and superb audio quality.

Don't let a simple USB-C wireless connection, wonderfully comfy earcups, and amazing directional audio fool you. This is still a very affordable piece of gear. Razer Barracuda X's value for money is one of the most appealing features of its prowess in the Nintendo Switch accessories sector.

1) Nintendo Switch AC Adapter

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK An accessory set that includes a #NintendoSwitch dock, an AC adapter and an HDMI cable will be available from 23/06. An accessory set that includes a #NintendoSwitch dock, an AC adapter and an HDMI cable will be available from 23/06. https://t.co/42C2838gTd

Cable length: 6ft

Weight: 173g

Output: 39W USB-C

This is the official AC Adapter for the Nintendo system, making it more convenient to use. It's the most reliable version because it was designed exclusively for the console. Why not just acquire the same product if you've lost or broken the original and need a replacement? That is one of the reasons why it is so enticing.

You know exactly what you're receiving and what to expect. Yes, it may be a little more costly than third-party solutions. The official AC Adapter, on the other hand, is a passport to peace of mind.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

