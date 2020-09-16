How to play Valorant on PC without graphics card

Valorant is a widely-popular first-person tactical shooter developed and published by Riot Games. The developers are well-known for their work on League of Legends, and aim to make Valorant an esports title in the tactical FPS category. A glance at Valorant, and you can say the game is somewhat similar to Overwatch and CS: GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).

Valorant's core gameplay mechanics are similar to CS: GO. Meanwhile, the addition of characters differing in their abilities and usage is similar to Overwatch.

By no means, however, can this game be considered a rip-off. It has its unique elements and creativity, thanks to character abilities, that help define the game as different and capable of being an esports title.

How to run Valorant on PC without graphics card

Image Credits: Riot

Valorant is a game which utilizes low-poly assets at its fullest. This lets players get high FPS even with low-end PCs. The title is around 7.2 GB in size, and the graphical fidelity is pretty decent on all settings. The developers themselves have said that Valorant can run on PCs without a graphics card.

You can run Valorant on a PC with the help of your dedicated GPU, which comes with Intel or AMD CPU (or processor). To run the game, open your settings and lower the resolution to 720p. Make sure the advance graphics settings are at low. By doing this, even an Intel HD 4000 user can run Valorant with 40-plus FPS.

Here are the official PC system requirements for Valorant:

Valorant PC minimum system specs

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 GPU: Intel HD 4000

Intel HD 4000 FPS: 30

Valorant PC recommended system specs

CPU: Intel i3-4150

Intel i3-4150 GPU: Geforce GT 730

Geforce GT 730 FPS: 60

Valorant PC high-end system specs

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz

Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

GTX 1050 Ti FPS: 144+

