7 reasons to choose PS5 over Xbox as your next console 

The PlayStation vs Xbox has been going on for quite some time, and the latest PS5 outperforms Xbox consoles over a long shot in terms of quality. Apart from the main console, Sony focuses on VR, sound systems, and controller options, creating a great ecosystem for those who opt for PlayStation consoles. While the newer Xbox consoles perform as well as or better than the PS in some cases, Microsoft's gaming hardware falls behind in certain fields.

This article will provide seven reasons you should go for the PlayStation 5 over Xbox as your next console.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Why you should choose PS5 over Xbox as your next console

1) DualSense Controller

The DualSense Controller is a true next-gen controller (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The DualSense controller is one of the best features of the PS5. It is a true game-changer, offering advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that enhance gameplay by providing a more tactile experience. This lets you feel everything from the crunch of gravel beneath your feet to the tension of a bowstring.

This innovative controller technology sets the PS5 apart, making every gaming moment more engaging and responsive. Overall, features like the built-in microphone, haptic feedback, and tactile adaptive triggers provide an immersion like no other, proving you need to choose PlayStation over Xbox.

2) Exclusive and First-release Titles

PlayStation has more exclusive releases compared to Xbox (Images via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Most games are available on PC. But when it comes to new releases, PlayStation has always taken the win as it boasts an incredible lineup of exclusive and first-release titles from franchises like Gran Turismo, Horizon, and God of War. This is one of the biggest plus points of having a PlayStation 5 over Xbox consoles.

The PS5 has continued this tradition and has a lineup of exclusive titles, some of which you won't find on any other platform. Apart from PS5-exclusive releases, you play older exclusive titles from the PlayStation 4.

3) 3D Audio system

PlayStation has an incredible 3D audio system (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The new 3D Audio system powered by the Tempest engine provides a uniquely immersive experience. This new technology enhances your overall gameplay by providing spatial awareness and depth. You can take full advantage of the experience using the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset or the PULSE Elite wireless headset.

While the Xbox has 3D audio, the PlayStation consoles' Tempest engine takes the win by a long shot. The new technology makes the Xbox's 3D audio system seem almost outdated. Such accessories make the PlayStation experience a lot more enjoyable for players, and thanks to its wide compatibility, it makes for a healthier console ecosystem.

4) PSVR 2

The revolutionary PSVR2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sony's PSVR was a big leap when it was released. It did have some flaws regarding the overall visual experience. PSVR 2 was released in 2023 and it fixed most audio and video issues. It features an OLED display that provides 4K visuals, along with subtle vibrations on the headset.

The controllers also provide haptic feedback, finger touch detection, and adaptive triggers. Paired with 3D audio, you are set to have an otherwordly gaming experience. All these features make it one of the best VR headsets on the market. Xbox has yet to provide VR headset support, and until then, the PSVR 2 reigns supreme.

5) Richer game library compared to Xbox

PlayStation has an extensively rich game library (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

PlayStation has always had a huge game library. We discussed exclusives and first releases earlier, and to add to that, we have an already huge game library for the PlayStation. You can rarely run out of games to play on the console, and with its ray-tracing abilities and elite hardware, the experience is second to none.

Apart from the PS5's native game library, you have access to PS4 games. You can now play more than 4000 PS4 games on the PS5. Although Xbox has greater backward compatibility, looking at the huge game catalog of PlayStation consoles makes it quite obvious that it's the winner in this field.

6) Expandable storage

PlayStation has an easily upgradable storage upgrade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox have expandable storage systems. However, there is a catch when it comes to Xbox consoles. Sony has enabled an inbuilt internal SSD expansion for the PS5, and it's so simple that you can expand storage within a few minutes. Xbox, on the other hand, requires an external purchase of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card, designed exclusively for the Xbox Series X/S.

While the card solves the problem of storage expansion, it is an external purchase. You need to pay an additional $139 for 1TB storage expansion. This is avoided in the PlayStation as it comes with an expandable storage space built in.

7) Sleek Build

The PlayStation 5 has an incredibly sleek design (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The PS5's design has received mixed reviews and is fully subjective. However, it has a futuristic look compared to the rather bland boxy look of the Xbox, which has been a thing for quite a while. One plus point of PlayStations is that their designs constantly evolve, and each model looks as iconic as the previous one. The PS5 looks amazing whether you've kept it upright or horizontally.

If we're talking about customization, however, Xbox has the edge over PlayStation as it has an impressive array of unique skins. PlayStation features covers with only solid colors.

Just to be clear, this list isn't against purchasing the Xbox; rather, it shows why PS5 offers greater value for money. With exclusive features like the PSVR, the Tempest 3D audio, and the Sony ecosystem as a whole, the PS5 would be the right choice if you're willing to buy a console.

