5 best VR headsets in 2024

Virtual reality has come a long way in recent years, but figuring out which the best VR headsets are can be hard. That is because many brands have launched various products in this category to cater to users' unique preferences. So, if you are looking for the best VR headset, now is a great time to get one.

Whether you seek a standalone device or one that can complement your gaming setup, the market has a range of options for you. However, selecting an ideal device is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. To help you narrow down your options, this article lists the five best VR headsets you can consider in 2024.

What are the best VR headsets to buy in 2024?

1) Apple Vision Pro

Premium VR headset by Apple (Image via Apple)

Apple is known for its premium and pricey devices, and its latest launch of the Vision Pro continues to uphold this reputation. This headset is made of magnesium and carbon fiber and comes with an aluminum enclosure, giving it a stunning look.

Apple calls it a “spatial computer” that blends physical and digital worlds. The device has better picture quality, superior user interface, higher computing power, and more apps compared to its competitors. It also weighs more.

Specifications Apple Vision Pro Display Micro‑OLED Supported refresh rate Up to 100Hz Battery life 2 hours Weight 650gm (excluding battery) Price $3,499

The Apple Vision Pro delivers on all its promises. But it feels less polished than other products from the brand. It also works with Mac, but you will see consistent lags and sluggish performance on this device if you do that. For now, this is one of the best VR headsets for people looking for impressive performance and are ready to pay a hefty amount.

Pros:

The user interface is smooth and simple.

One of the best eye and hand tracking systems.

No need to use any physical controllers.

Outstanding video passthrough.

Cons:

It is an expensive device.

Weighs more as compared to other devices.

Less polished than other Apple products.

Battery life is short.

2) Valve Index VR Kit

One of the most expensive VR headsets (Image via usbnovel/Amazon)

The Valve Index VR kit is pricey, but the experience is totally worth it. Its headset comes with a large, face-mounted display that offers crisp and smooth graphics. The device also has a vast library of VR games, thanks to its integration with Valve's Steam store through SteamVR.

Other than the headset, the controllers are the biggest highlight of the kit. They can track individual finger movements and make the gaming experience more immersive than other headset kits available on the market.

Specifications Valve Index VR Kit Display LCD Supported refresh rate Up to 144Hz Battery life 2.5 hours Weight 800gm Price $1,389

The Valve Index headset has a 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures a smooth gaming experience. Its finger-tracking system is revolutionary but isn’t perfect. The finger placement feels unnatural at first, and the full flexing motion is fidgety.

Setting up the kit requires multiple steps, but they are all direct and easy. Despite a handful of complaints, including a long wire that is easy to trip over and its use of base stations to track position and movement, the Valve Index Kit offers one of the best VR headsets in 2024.

Pros:

It gives the most immersive gaming experience.

The revolutionary figure tracking controllers.

A large library of games.

120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.

Cons:

Pricey as compared to other competitors.

Annoying wired setup.

3) Meta Quest Pro

One of the best VR headsets (image via Meta/Amazon)

The Meta Quest Pro is an advanced headset. It features an impressive eye-tracking and face-tracking system. This is an ideal device for enterprise users and professionals looking to integrate AR and VR into their workflows. The design is sleek, and it looks more formal and business-like.

Its controllers are lighter and less cumbersome. Overall, the headset is very comfortable to use. While its resolution is the same as its predecessor, the Meta Quest Pro offers admirable contrast.

Specifications Meta Quest Pro Display LCD Supported refresh rate 90Hz Battery life 2 hours Weight 720gm Price $999

The Meta Quest Pro provides consistent performance and accurate motion tracking. The display and general headset design are good, but it uses the same software you will find working more smoothly in the much more affordable Meta Quest 2.

Considering all the features, the Meta Quest Pro is one of the best VR headsets for professionals who need a capable VR headset.

Pros:

Improved display and design from the predecessor.

More comfortable than other offerings from the brand.

Advanced eye- and face-tracking system.

Rechargeable headset and controllers.

Cons:

Short battery life.

Buggy software experience.

4) Sony PlayStation VR2

A well-optimized VR for PlayStations (Image via PlayStation)

The Sony PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) is specially designed to work with PlayStations. It comes with the latest eye-tracking and motion-control tech, making it one of the best VR headsets out there.

It is a lightweight headset with a sharp OLED display that delivers a 2,000-by-2,040-pixel picture to each eye. Besides an inward-facing infrared camera to track eye movements, it also has a 110-degree field of view and built-in vibration.

Specifications Sony PlayStation VR2 Display OLED Supported refresh rate Up to 120Hz Battery life 4 hours Weight 560gm Price $600

Connecting and setting up the PSVR2 is simple and easy. The only tradeoff is that it is not backward compatible with PSVR software. But this headset comes with dedicated games, and you will be able to play any non-VR games with it.

All these features make the PSVR2 one of the best VR headsets to buy in 2024.

Pros:

Dedicated games library.

Latest eye-tracking and motion-tracking system.

Weighs less as compared to other competitors.

Simple and easy to set up and use.

Cons:

Not compatible with PlayStation VR games.

5) Meta Quest 3

One of the best VR headsets in 2024 (Image via Qualcomm)

The Meta Quest 3 is no less than the Meta Quest Pro, except for the impressive eye-tracking technology. This standalone headset is wireless, powerful, and offers sharp image quality.

It also features a higher-resolution display and a faster processor, making it one of the best VR headsets you can invest in 2024. Moreover, it has color pass-through cameras that provide a high-quality augmented reality experience using your surroundings.

Specifications Sony PlayStation VR2 Display LCD Supported refresh rate Up to 120Hz Battery life 2.5 hours Weight 515gm Price $499

The Meta Quest 3 is a great VR headset; however, its battery is underwhelming. It runs for around three hours while watching some media, which is good. However, that drops to 2.5 hours while playing games and 1.5 hours while running productivity software.

Adding to the challenge, it takes 2.3 hours to charge with the included charger. So, you may find yourself spending more time charging it than actually using it.

Pros:

Available at a very affordable price.

More powerful performance, even from the Quest Pro itself.

The design is comfortable.

Cons:

Battery life is very short.

Lacks eye-tracking tech

That wraps up our list of the top five VR headsets to consider in 2024. We have covered a diverse range of devices so that you can select an ideal device for you.

