Bluetooth speakers have become essential items for homes and trips, considering their portability.͏ These devices come in various levels of detail, so there's something for everyone.

The vital aspects we consider when curating our picks are how well they perform and whether they're worth the price. We also look at the style, batter͏y life, ͏and how waterpro͏of and durable they are. Besides, these are mobile speakers, so they should be able to ͏ha͏nd͏le the weather. ͏

This article discusses the five best Bluetooth͏ speakers so far in 2024.

Which are the best Bluetooth speakers currently?

1) Sony SRS-XB10

Sony SRS-XB100 (Image via Sony)

The Sony SRS-XB100 is light enough to carry anywhere and has an attached strap that helps you hang it on your bag or wrist. These Bluetooth speakers are IP67-approved, so they're safe from dust and water. Moreover, you can carry this device to the pool as it can float. There's also a wide variety of color options.

This mini speaker, built with recycled plastic, can be used for hands-free calling. It provides 16 hours of battery backup per the company, which is quite good for its size and price. Although this Bluetooth spea͏ker is small, it doesn't disappoint you with performance.

Pros Cons Low cost In-built speakerphone Can be interlinked with another SRS-XB100 Mono audio Not good with high bass music

Connectivity BT 5.3 Playtime Upto 16 hrs Output 80.5 dBC Waterproof Rating IP67 Price $49.99

2) JBL Flip ͏6

JBL Flip 6 (Image via JBL)

JBL has established itself as one of the best bra͏nds by manufacturing quality sound devices, and the Flip 6 is one of those best ͏Bluetooth speakers in the market. This two-way speaker system gives loud, clear, powerful sound. Its woofer produces significant low and middle frequencies, and its separate tweeter has precise, crisp output.

Harman's advanced formula was used to fine-tune Flip 6's two passive radiators to produce deep bass. It gives a maximum playtime of 12 hours and is IP67-grade approved, making it dust- and waterproof.͏ This Bluetooth speaker has a feature called PartyBoost, by which you can link several other speakers via Bluetooth on the spot.

Pros Cons Impressive audio and strong bass Adjustable Equaliser Waterproof No speakerphone No aux

Connectivity BT 5.1 Playtime Upto 12 hrs Output 75 dBC Waterproof Rating IP67 Price $109.95

3) Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro 2

Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro 2 (Image via Tribit)

The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 has more bass than any other speaker in its clas͏s, which is a pleasant surprise considering its size. It is small, can fit into your pocket, and has a built-in strap to hang it with your bag. It features Bluetooth 5.3 technology and can connect up to 120 feet, improving communication. It is IP67 grade approved, which keeps the mini speaker safe from dust and water.

The StormBox Micro 2 is perfect for a sporting adventure and a trip out of the home. It comes with a playtime of 12 hours and can be used as a power bank via its USB-C charging ͏port.

Pros Cons Powerful audio Fully waterproof In-built speakerphone Sound distorts at high volumes Mic signal drops at times

Connectivity BT 5.3 Playtime Upto 12 hrs Output 90 dBC Waterproof Rating IP67 Price $59.99

4) Ulti͏mate Ears WONDERBOOM 3

Ulti͏mate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 (Image via Ultimate Ears)

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 is the best Bluetooth speaker for enjoying music outdoors. It has a solid, durable build and comes with an impressive͏ IP67 grade rating for dust͏ and water ͏resistance.͏ The device can float on water, so you can carry it to the pool without fear. The 360 design ensures that audio can be heard clearly from any angle, making it one of the best options today.

Its lightweight and portable design, complete with a built-in car͏rying hook, makes it incredibly easy to carry wherever you go. Outdoor Mode improves the vocal volume, making them ͏louder and more audible. The playtime of this Bluetooth speaker, as per the company, is 14 hours.͏ It facilitates wireless connectivit͏y to two sources at the same time.

Pros Cons Powerful outdoor audio Fully waterproof No hands-free calling Sound distorts at high volumes

Connectivity BT 5.2 Playtime Upto 14 hrs Output 87 dBC Waterproof Rating IP67 Price $99.99

5) Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 (Image via Ultimate Ears)

Ultimate͏ Ears EPICBOOM is compact, portable, and costs less. These Bluetooth speakers are easy to carry, so you can listen to music at home or outdoors. It's sturdy, and the built-in strap makes it easy to carry around. You can get it in four different colors.

It has an IP67 ratin͏g͏ for dust and water protection to keep the device safe, and it can float. Spatial 360-degree immersive sound and Thundering Bass are the key features of this Bluetooth speaker. There are four EQ presets and a custom tuner. The battery life is 20 hours, as per the company. This device can pair up with eight Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Pros Cons Good sound clarity Strong built Long battery life Fails with intense deep bass Old Bluetooth version

Connectivity BT 4 Playtime Upto 20 hrs Output 90 dBC Waterproof Rating IP67 Price $199.99

These were the five best Bluetooth speakers that stand out from others available in the market. We have listed them according to their design, features, performance, and value.

