10 best USB-C charging brick for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 series is finally available for preorders. Apple has finally removed the lighting port and introduced Type C support on these latest iPhones. So, it is a perfect time to buy new USB Type C charging adaptors or bricks, as you can then seamlessly charge your iPhones and other Apple products.

USB-C is also widely compatible with most gadgets, and using a good charger will also mean that you will be able to use it to charge anything universally.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone and iPhone 15 Plus only feature a USB Gen 2 port, which is slower than the current industry standard; however, the iPhone 15 Pro models offer speedier USB 3.0. This implies that chargers and cables that allow rapid data transfer will also be supported.

This article will go through the finest and most popular USB-C chargers for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. We attempted to include products ranging from the most affordable to some of the most costly on the market.

Best charging bricks for Apple iPhone 15 series

1) Anker 20W USB-C Charger ($17)

One of the finest third-party chargers for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro is the Anker 511 Nano Pro USB-C Wall Charger. It supports up to 20 watts of rapid charging and is less expensive than Apple's 20W charger. It's small and lightweight, making it easily portable.

2) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($17)

Apple has its own charging bricks, and this one is highly recommended. This adapter, as the name implies, can charge your iPhone 15 models at 20W fast charging, allowing for up to 50% charge in less than half an hour. You may charge additional Apple devices with this charger.

3) Galvanox 20W USB-C Flat Wall Charger ($17)

Galvanox 20W Flat Wall Charger (Image via Amazon)

Galvanox flat wall adapter is a one-of-a-kind charging brick. It's ideal for those who want to plug in many chargers at the same time on their wall outlet. It's a compact and tall charger that's ideal for such places, and it has twin USB connections so you can charge two devices at the same time. It has a combined total power output of 20W.

4) Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C Charger ($18)

Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C charger (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the cheapest 30W PD chargers, which can easily charge your iPhones and even other Apple products like Macbooks or iPads. It also has a maximum power delivery output of 30W, which is sufficiently fast and safe for most devices. Since it's a GaN charger, it is compact and can be used for traveling as well.

5) Spigen 40W Dual USB-C GaN Charger ($30)

The Spigen 40W GaN charger is another low-cost charging brick; however, it has two USB-C charging ports. You can charge two smartphones at the same time, and it supports up to 40W combined charging speeds. So, you can charge two iPhones or even other PD-watt supporting gadgets at the same time.

6) Spigen 35W GaN 352 USB-C Charger ($33)

Another tiny charging brick that meets Apple's charging requirements is the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 Dual USB-C Wall Charger. It is almost half the size of two Apple chargers but has a combined 35W output and a maximum charging output of 30W from a single connection.

7) Plugable 140W GaN USB-C Charger ($50)

The Plugable 140W Gan USB-C charger is a charging monster as it supports a maximum power output of 140W. This means that it can charge a Macbook Pro at its full charging speed and even an Apple iPhone 15 at a maximum 20W charging output. This charging speed is still rather uncommon, and the Plugable 140W GaN charger is the greatest example of it.

8) Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Charger ($51)

If you frequently find yourself charging two Apple devices at the same time, Apple's Dual port 35W USB-C charger is probably your best bet. It offers charging speeds of up to 35W and can charge your iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at the same time. Furthermore, you may use it to charge your MacBook or iPad.

9) Belkin BoostCharge USB-C 68W GaN Wall Charger ($54)

This dual-port charger from Belkin is ideal for users who need to charge numerous devices at the same time. It has a 65W rating, so it can charge your iPhones and other Android phones that support fast charging. However, the total charging output will be lower.

10) Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger ($85)

The Anker Prime 100W USB charger is the most costly on our list but offers several perks. Firstly, this 100W GaN charger has twin USB-C connectors as well as a USB Type-A port.

This allows you to charge your iPhone, Apple accessories, and most Android phones. Also, it has ActiveShield 2.0 safety support to ensure your devices are well within the safety limits and do not heat while charging.

For more such informative articles, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.