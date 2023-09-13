Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: How do the the two Pros compare?

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro series was finally announced at the company's Wanderlust event in California. The iPhone 15 Pro and vanilla models got some substantial upgrades this time around, with camera enhancements being the main focus. However, the announcement also revived the age-old Android vs. iPhone debate, as the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a solid alternative.

This article compares the two flagship devices, including their display, camera, and overall performance, to determine which is better.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: How do the two camera champs differ?

Overall specifications & price

First, let's take a look at the key specifications of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and the Google Pixel 7 Pro to see which one has the better hardware. The performance capabilities of both smartphones differ significantly, but this should not be an issue in routine day-to-day work.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro Processor Apple A17 Bionic Pro Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB Upto 12GB Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR 120Hz OLED 6.7-inch LTPO 120Hz AMOLED Main Cameras 48MP Primary camera 12MP Ultrawide camera 12MP Telephoto Camera 50 MP Wide Angle Primary Camera12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera48MP Telephoto Camera Optical Zoom 3X 5X Video Recording Up to 4K at 60FPS Up to 4K 60FPS Storage Up to 1TB NVMe Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 3,650mAh 5,000mAh Charging Speed 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe 23W wired charging, 23W wireless Accessories in the box Type-C to Type-C cable Type-C to Type-C cable, USB A to C dongle

The iPhone 15 Pro is priced similarly to last year's iPhone 14 Pro, with the base 128GB model starting at $999.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is now discounted, with the Google Pixel 8 Pro expected to be released later in the coming month. The base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is currently available for $649.

Display

Both the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro sport color-accurate OLED displays with solid contrast and peak brightness.

The Pixel 7 Pro, however, is bigger due to its 6.7-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The iPhone 15 Pro measures just 6.1 inches, but it also boasts a constantly-on display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Both devices are ideal for fast day-to-day operations, whether you're gaming or simply navigating your favorite applications or websites.

Performance

The iPhone 15 Pro has 8GB RAM across all configurations, and the Pixel 7 Pro has many variations with up to 12GB RAM.

The A17 Pro chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro series is the world's first 3nm chipset, promising greater battery efficiency.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has the Google Tensor G2 chipset, which is suitable for daily tasks. This device is great for anyone who uses their phone for photography or multimedia purposes. However, it heats up quite a lot while gaming for long sessions or if you are shooting videos under direct sunlight.

Camera

Both devices feature three cameras on the back. The Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5X optical zoom. It provides a broad range of focal lengths and alternatives for clicking great images in every lighting condition.

The rear camera system in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, has a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom.

For selfies, both smartphones have a single front camera on their front panel, with support for up to 4K 60FPS videos.

Battery

Apple has not officially released the battery capacity of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro but has promised the same battery life as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Hence, you can expect a day's battery life with the iPhone 15 Pro.

In terms of charging speeds, there are also no major changes, which is surprising because Apple has finally included USB Type C support, which many thought would introduce faster charging speeds.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a big 5,000mAh battery, which can easily withstand a heavy day's workload. When using any 30W charger, you can get up to 23W of wired charging speed and 23W of wireless charging on the Pixel stand.

Verdict

When we compare these two flagship devices, the UI is the main criterion. However, if you ask us, we still believe the Google Pixel 7 Pro provides more value for your money, as it is presently less expensive and provides a somewhat similar camera experience to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, along with a quick and fluid UI.

While Apple has made an admirable attempt in recent years to become less closed off, it is still nowhere near as configurable as Android and falls behind in battery life and charging speeds. The iPhone 15 Pro is also more expensive currently.

