10 best upcoming phones in 2024

The smartphone landscape is ever-changing, with more powerful and versatile entries expected to launch in 2024. From affordable midrange smartphones to the best flagships, we can expect a lot of top brands to launch different smartphones in 2024. With advancements in artificial intelligence, foldable displays, 5G communication, and camera hardware, the best upcoming phones are all loaded with incredible features.

So, in this article, we will take a look at some of the best upcoming phones launching this year and 2024. All the devices listed here should be priced in different categories and come with a variety of advancements.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 12, and more of the best upcoming phones to buy in 2023/24

1) Apple iPhone 15

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 15 launch for September 12, 2023. The Dynamic Island notch, which was introduced with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro series, is now expected to be introduced in the base iPhone 15 model, and there will almost certainly be an iPhone 15 Plus as well. We can also finally see USB Type C support on the smartphone.

Other changes could include the inclusion of a 48MP primary camera and a bigger battery than the iPhone 14. The display is also expected to come with thinner bezels.

2) OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open, OnePlus's first foldable smartphone, is also expected to launch soon. The device should come with dual displays, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering it. Latest leaks have also suggested that the device could be pretty durable, with the OnePlus Open tested to fold and unfold at least 400,000 times.

3) Google Pixel 8

Google has also confirmed that its upcoming Google Pixel 8 series will launch on October 4, 2023. The California-based tech behemoth has also officially previewed the design of the Pixel 8 Pro model, which resembles the last-generation Google Pixel 7 Pro with a few modifications.

We should also see the latest Google Tensor G3 chipset on the Pixel 8, with better camera output and the inclusion of Night Sight to help shoot better low-light videos. With its features already grabbing headlines, the Pixel 8 is one of the best upcoming phones.

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung's cheaper flagship series, named the Fan Edition (FE), has been immensely popular among the masses, as it provides the best hardware at an affordable price. While the Samsung Galaxy S21FE was bought by many customers worldwide, the S22 FE was never launched and couldn't make it to our list of best upcoming phones.

But, now the Samsung S23 FE is also expected to arrive this month, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 chipset. The design also matches the S23 lineup, with a 4500mAh battery powering the device.

5) OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 could also be one of the best upcoming phones, as it's expected to boast a massive 5400mah battery and up to a whopping 24GB RAM. Rumors also suggest that the device should come with a dedicated periscope lens, just like the S23 Ultra, which should be a first in a OnePlus device.

Otherwise, we could see a similar 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz curved screen and a 16 MP selfie shooter, just like the OnePlus 11.

6) Microsoft Surface Duo 3

Three years ago, Microsoft also launched its first foldable device, Surface Duo. It differed from other foldable smartphones as it came with two inner displays, which, when combined, gave users a tablet-like experience. The Surface Duo 2 also had a similar design.

However, rumors now suggest that the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 3 will have a foldable panel and an external display. If this is correct, it will be similar to other recent best upcoming phones with foldable displays, which will be a pleasant change.

7) Xiaomi 14 Pro

According to the famous tipster, Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 14 Pro should make its China debut in November, followed by a global debut in 2024. Regarded as one of the best upcoming phones, it's expected to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and should have a 4,860mAh battery, with support for 120W wireless charging.

Like the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the upcoming smartphone should have a Leica partnership to provide users with better image quality and a DSLR-like bokeh effect.

8) Google Pixel 8a

Google should also debut the Google Pixel 8a in next year's Google I/O event. The smartphone, like the upcoming Pixel 8 series, will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset. According to a new listing on Geekbench, the upcoming phone should boast 8GB of RAM and arrive with the codename Akita.

9) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will also launch in 2024, with Samsung expected to retain the 200MP camera sensor and support for 8K 30FPS video recording. As with every Samsung Galaxy S Series Flagship, we should see the latest Qualcomm chipset in what could be the best upcoming phone in 2024.

But this time, the rumors suggest that the device should come with a flat-screen instead of the curved screen found on the S23 Ultra. We could also see a similar 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W or faster charging support.

10) Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Lastly, we have the Apple iPhone 15 Pro in our list of the best upcoming phones. This device is expected to retain most features and hardware of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, with a few minor changes. We could also see a new Apple iPhone Ultra smartphone, which could replace the Apple iPhone Pro Max series.

That concludes our list of the best upcoming phones of 2024. It's important to note that the industry is still evolving. Thus, some of the insights shown here may change. As a result, you should take all of this information with a grain of salt.

For more informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.