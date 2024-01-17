As an Android user, you might be looking for the best AirTag alternatives, as Apple’s popular tracking device works only on iOS devices. Android users might miss out on the easy system-level integration of AirTags, but they have plenty of options to choose from.

AirTag is a tiny, round Apple device with Bluetooth technology that helps you keep track of your items. Brands like Chipolo, Samsung, and others have started offering the same functional device to non-iOS users as well.

In this post, we have listed the five best Apple Airtag alternatives for Android users that you can consider purchasing to track your belongings.

Samsung SmartTag, Tile Pro, and three other of the best AirTag alternatives

1) Chipolo Card

Best tracker for wallets and thin items (Image via Chipolo)

Chipolo card is a slim tracker that provides most of the features of an AirTag but in a more convenient way. Specially built to use with wallets and other thin objects, it is one of the best AirTag alternatives. You can use the Chipolo app to track the location of your item or to ring your misplaced item.

The Chipolo card comes with a non-replaceable battery, with a shorter battery life than other trackers. Its biggest drawback is that it does not support ultra-wideband technology.

Pros:

Chipolo's card is extremely thin.

It is more convenient to use than other trackers.

Cons:

Offers a shorter battery life as compared to others.

Doesn’t use ultra-wideband technology, which means you will get less precision.

2) Tile Pro

Best AirTag alternative with 400 feet range (Image via Tile)

If you are looking for additional features, Tile Pro is the best AirTag alternative for you. Tile is a leader in trackers, and the Tile Pro is one of their best products. It has a Bluetooth range of up to 400 feet, the longest in the market. The battery life lasts a year, and you can swap it with a new one after it drains.

However, the Tile Pro is expensive and complex to set up compared to AirTags. Additionally, you need to buy a premium subscription plan to make complete use of this tracker.

Pros:

It has a 400-foot Bluetooth range.

It comes with a replaceable battery, which offers a very long life.

Cons:

It is expensive compared to other trackers.

You have to buy a premium subscription to use all the features.

3) Cube Shadow

Ultra-thin and one of the best AirTag alternatives (Image via Cube/Amazon)

Cube Shadow tracker is an ultra-thin device like Chipolo Card but comes with a rechargeable battery. It uses its app and network to track the location of your items within the range of 200 feet. It comes with an IP67 rating and features a nice and loud alarm; however, it is less intuitive and very prone to false alarms.

Thus, if you are looking for an unobtrusive tracker, the Cube Shadow is the best AirTag alternative. This particular tracker, however, is mainly designed to be used at home for devices like laptops and remotes.

Pros:

It is an ultra-thin, unobtrusive device.

It comes with a rechargeable battery.

It has an IP67 rating.

Cons:

Not compatible with Google’s or Apple’s networks.

Battery life is not as good as that of other trackers.

4) Orbit Tag

Tracker with an in-built camera (Image via Orbit/Amazon)

You can attach Orbit tags to your items, like keys, wallets, or bags. These tags use Bluetooth to track the location of your belongings. They are made up of anodized aluminum and come in various color options to choose from. It also has a sound trigger like the one in a built-in remote camera, which can even be used to take selfies.

Orbit Tag's battery can run up to six months, after which it can be replaced with another battery. The range of the device is around 100 feet, which is quite low yet better than AirTags.

Pros:

It can be used with both iOS and Android devices.

It is made up of anodized aluminum, which makes it more durable.

It also features an in-built camera.

Cons:

Only uses Bluetooth technology to track the items.

The range is still low as compared to other trackers.

5) Samsung SmartTag 2

One of the best AirTag alternatives (Image via Samsung)

If you have a Samsung Galaxy device, then SmartTag 2 is the best AirTag alternative for you. Much like Apple, it is also integrated with the company’s ecosystem. However, it surpasses AirTags in many functionalities. For example, it offers a battery life of around 500 to 700 days, far better than AirTag’s 365 days.

The range of the device is around 395 feet, just behind the 400 feet range of Tile Pro. It also has a built-in keyring hole, which is quite useful at times.

Pros:

It has an amazing battery life of 500 to 700 days.

The range is one of the best in the market.

Cons:

Only works with Samsung Galaxy devices.

These are some of the best AirTag alternatives for Android. For more updates, you can check the Sportskeeda Gaming Tech section.