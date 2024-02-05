Is the Apple Vision Pro sold out? Pricing and availability details explored

The Apple Vision Pro has finally made its long-awaited debut in stores across the United States. This groundbreaking product, which is also Apple's first new product in seven years, has sparked a lot of anticipation among tech enthusiasts. Importantly, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that during the device's pre-order weekend, an impressive estimate of 160,000 to 180,000 units were sold.

However, sales may have slightly tapered off since. Kuo expressed his belief that the demand for Apple Vision Pro might dwindle rapidly owing to its limited target audience. The headset carries a hefty price tag, which places it beyond the reach of numerous consumers.

Speculations have been circulating claiming that Apple is anticipating only a restricted number of sales, primarily due to the Vision Pro's exorbitant price and the challenges associated with production.

This piece will explore whether the Apple Vision Pro is currently sold out, its price, and additional aspects.

How much does the Apple Vision Pro cost?

Vision Pro variants and their pricing details (Image via Apple)

Ever since Apple made the Vision Pro available for pre-order on January 19, 2024, they have sold a considerable number of units. Here are the pricing details for each variant of the headset in the United States:

256 GB : $3,499

: $3,499 512 GB : $3,699

: $3,699 1 TB: $3,899

In addition to the Vision Pro, consumers will also receive a handful of extra items. These include a battery pack, a cover, a Dual Loop Band, a Light Seal, a Light Seal Cushion, a polishing cloth, an adapter with USB-C, and a Solo Knit Band.

Apple Vision Pro availability

The grand debut of the Apple Vision Pro took place in the United States on February 2, 2024, and customers quickly snatched up all available units during the initial wave of orders. Before its official release, pre-orders were made accessible on January 19. Remarkably, within mere hours, the estimated shipping dates for these pre-orders had already shifted from February to the following month of March.

Fortunately, the headset is now available to order in the US on Apple's official website.

You'll have to go through various stages to make the order successful. To begin with, you need to assess your suitability by utilizing the camera on your iPhone or iPad. It will capture different perspectives of your face, enabling it to ascertain the ideal dimensions and proportions of your head, thus creating a customized headset specifically for you.

After that, you will be asked a series of questions about your eyesight and whether or not you use glasses or contact lenses. Following that, you will need to select the specific Apple Vision Pro variant that you prefer. Furthermore, you also have an option to decide whether or not you would like to opt for AppleCare+ for additional coverage.

Once you have completed the necessary steps, you can proceed to include the desired variant in your Apple Store bag and finalize the payment. The website indicates that the package will be delivered in approximately two to three weeks. Importantly, Apple Store Pickup is not available currently, so if you're interested in acquiring the Apple Vision Pro, you need to check the website store occasionally.