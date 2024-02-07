5 best HDMI cables for PS5 in 2024

To enjoy a premium gaming experience on the PS5, you need to invest in the best HDMI cables. A good HDMI cable helps to produce high-quality content. It can also increase bandwidth for data transfer, support higher resolutions, and enhance refresh rates. The best part is you don’t need to spend much to get a decent product in this category.

However, the market is flooded with many compelling options. To help you decide, we have crafted a list of the five best HDMI cables for PS5 in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the best HDMI cables for PS5?

1) Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI

One of the most affordable HDMI for PS5 (Image via Amazon)

The Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI is one of the best HDMI cables for the PS5. A sturdy build product, it can also deliver videos at 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Specifications Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI Type HDMI 2.1 Resolution 4K@60Hz Size Up to 25ft Price $8

The Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI might lack exciting gaming features like VRR or support for Dolby experiences. However, its consistent performance and enduring quality make it an excellent pick for anyone seeking reliable connectivity for the PS5.

Check out the PS5 Pro's expected release date, specs, price, and more.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

Available in various lengths.

Chunkier design as compared to other cables.

Cons:

No additional gaming feature.

Not HDMI Premium certified.

2) SlimHDMI

The ultra-slim HDMI cable for PS5 (Image via SlimHDMI/Amazon)

If there’s not much free space behind your PS5 or TV, the SlimHDMI is an ideal pick. It is an ultra-slim cable that offers extraordinary performance. While it does not boast extraordinary performance claims, it is ready to deliver 4K resolution.

Specifications SlimHDMI Type HDMI 2.0 Resolution 4K@60Hz Size Up to 15ft Price $10

The SlimHDMI may not be the most durable option, but its sleek and compact design makes it easier to manage and conceal in tight spaces.

Pros:

Ultra-slim design makes it very useful in limited space.

Available at a low price.

Cons:

It is not a durable option.

There are no claims about its performance.

3) UGreen Right-Angle HDMI Cable

The best HDMI for tight spaces (Image via UGreen/Amazon)

Using a regular HDMI cable in tight spaces, like with wall-mounted TVs, can be challenging. Mainly because it requires to be bent, in most cases, in order to fit. However, doing so might break the cable or permanently damage your PS5's port.

Specifications UGreen Right-Angle HDMI Cable Type HDMI 2.0 Resolution 4K@60Hz Size Up to 4ft Price $9

UGreen Right-Angle HDMI Cable is one of the best HDMI cables for situations like these. It comes with a robust 90-degree bend, which is quite helpful while connecting devices along walls.

Pros:

It comes with a 90-degree bend.

Very handy in connecting devices.

Solid and durable design.

Cons:

Low availability outside the US.

The length of the cable is short as compared to other cables.

4) Snowkids 8K HDMI Cable

High-resolution HDMI cable (Image via Snowkids/Amazon)

The Snowkids 8K HDMI Cable is one of the best HDMI cables available in the market. It boasts a thick double-fiber nylon braid and gold-plated connectors. Available in various sizes, this HDMI cable is very durable. It supports 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz, and the transmission speed is up to 48Gbps bandwidth.

Specifications Snowkids 8K HDMI Cable Type HDMI 2.1 Resolution 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz Size Up to 10ft Price $15

The Snowkids 8K HDMI cable supports the latest audio formats, including DTS Master and DTS: X. Its latest game mode supports VRR, which maximizes the value of the graphics card and CPU.

Pros:

It supports 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz resolutions.

It boasts the latest game mode.

Build with double-fiber nylon braid and gold-plated connectors.

Cons:

It is expensive compared to other cables.

Not widely available.

5) PowerA HDMI cable for PS5

Official HDMI cable for PS5 by Sony (Image via Sony/Amazon)

Officially licensed by Sony, the PowerA HDMI cable for PS5 is one of the best HDMI cables. It features a built-in cable management solution to manage the cable effectively. The 4K@120Hz video is very smooth.

Specifications PowerA HDMI cable for PS5 Type HDMI 2.1 Resolution 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz Size Up to 10ft Price $30

The design is premium and aesthetic, and it includes durable gold-plated connectors. It is a fully-fledged HDMI 2.1 cable, which means you will not face any performance issues at all.

Pros:

Officially licensed by Sony.

It comes with gold-plated connectors.

It can give resolutions up to 4K@120Hz.

Cons:

It is very expensive.

These are our picks for the five best HDMI cables for PS5 to consider in 2024. Ultimately, the decision to pick one is in your hands.

Follow the Sportskeeda gaming tech section for the latest updates.