Will the PS5 Pro be the most powerful console of this generation? Possibilities explored

The much anticipated PS5 Pro is set to be released by Q4 2024, per recent leaks. The console brings with it massively improved computational horsepower over the base PS5, allowing for greater visual fidelity and, in some cases, a more stable framerate. Indeed, it may even turn out to be the most powerful console of this generation thus far.

Read on to learn more about the PS5 Pro, like its leaked technical specifications and its place in the overall console space.

Note: This article contains parts that are speculative and reflect the author’s opinions.

Everything we know about the PS5 Pro so far

Sony’s mid-cycle refresh of the PlayStation 5 is rumored to launch later this year, with leaks pointing to a Holiday 2024 release. While details surrounding the pricing are yet to be revealed, a breakdown of the leaked specs can be found below:

33.5 Teraflops processing power; approximately 3 times more powerful than the base PS5.

A boost of up to 10% on the CPU side of things, boosting the core frequency to 3.85 GHz known as the High CPU Frequency Mode.

2-3 times superior ray racing performance.

A unique, custom upscaling solution known as the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

8K resolution support will be added in a future update.

Custom AI accelerator built-in.

A custom machine learning architecture.

A detachable disk drive, much like the PS5 Slim.

Built-in 1 TB of super-fast storage.

Nearly 45% faster rendering capabilities compared to the base PS5.

This leak has also claimed that PS5 Pro dev kits are out in the wild, having been handed over to major first-party studios as early as September 2023. This souped-up version of the PS5 will likely hit shelves in November 2024, just ahead of the holiday season.

The PS5 Pro should go toe-to-toe with the upcoming Xbox Series refresh

Interestingly, leaks have also pointed toward the release of a next-gen Xbox Series console. The refreshed Xbox brings with it a new, improved controller and the usual computational improvements that make it a superior console over the Series X. Coupled with the release of the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, the PS5 Pro has some stiff competition to go up against.

In terms of pure processing power, it is expected that the PlayStation 5 Pro and next-gen Xbox will remain largely similar. This should not be surprising, given the trends that were set by the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and current-gen PS/Xbox consoles.

Ultimately, either platform will have to duke it out in terms of the exclusives they offer, something in which the PlayStation 5 already has the upper hand.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda.