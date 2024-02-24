All-white Xbox Series X console leaked, set to be cheaper than the black edition

A new all-white Xbox Series X console has been spotted online. This comes after the all-black Series S launched last year with 1 TB of storage. However, instead of being a higher-end alternative, the leaked device will reportedly be cheaper than the current $500 offering. It might be launched alongside the mid-cycle refreshes that were previously leaked to hit shelves later this year.

Let's go over the details of the rumored console, which was first reported by exputer.com. Do note that most of the information here is based on leaks, so you are advised to take it all with a grain of salt.

What are the specs of the new all-white Xbox Series X?

The all-white Xbox Series X console was first tipped by leaker @eXtas1stv on X. It seems to bundle a stunning all-white design that looks like a superb alternative to the original variant.

At the forefront of the features of the rumored new Xbox Series X is that it is poised to be an all-digital console like the Series S. This would set it apart from the original all-black edition, which advocated a physical Blu-Ray drive.

Microsoft is likely planning for an all-digital Series X to compete against the PlayStation 5 Digital edition, which has received a new sales boost thanks to the addition of a detachable disc drive slot.

The console will feature the same 1 TB of storage as the original edition. Moreover, the report states that it is set to replace the black edition altogether.

Per leaks, the all-white Xbox Series X console will be launched sometime in between June and July this year. The exact price remains unknown, but we are expecting it to be anywhere between $50 and $100 cheaper than the original edition. That hints at a $400-$450 price point.

However, the underlying hardware of the Xbox Series X is not expected to change. Much like the PlayStation 5 Slim consoles, Microsoft is planning to launch its mid-cycle refreshes with minor changes given the state of the hardware market.

Some reported upgrades include an improved heatsink for better thermals and an upgraded Nexus card. This might be accompanied by a reduced overall size. However, how this console improves upon the current offerings remains to be seen.