All countries where PlayStation Network is available (and countries where it’s not)

PlayStation Network (PSN) isn't available everywhere across the world, with the service currently being only accessible to 73 countries. Considering there are 191 countries across the globe, that makes this gaming service severely limited. Those from unsupported regions are simply out of luck and will not be able to access a bunch of PlayStation features.

Thankfully, the PS4 and PS5 consoles aren't locked to any region. Moreover, users are allowed to create a PSN account as well. You can have both of them up and running until you want to purchase something from the PS Store like a video game or add-on. In such a case, you might create an account with fake credentials of a supported region. But doing so comes with risks, as Sony might ban your account if they detect that your login credentials aren't valid.

This makes things rather complex for gamers who just want to have some fun. In this article, we will make the process easy for you by listing the countries where PSN is available and those where you can't access the service.

Where is PlayStation Network (PSN) available?

PSN is available in most major markets (Image via Sony)

PlayStation Network is available in 73 countries. While this covers all the major markets around the world, the service misses a big chunk of the world population. It is expanding, however, and this number has gone up from 69 to 73 over the last couple of years.

This is the list of countries where PlayStation Network is available:

Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Bolivia Brazil Bulgaria Canada Chile Chinese Mainland Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Ecuador El Salvador Lebanon Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Mexico Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Norway Oman Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Finland France Germany Greece Guatemala Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Korea Kuwait Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovenia Slovakia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Turkey Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States United Kingdom Uruguay Vietnam

Where is PlayStation Network (PSN) not available?

PlayStation Network has recently introduced 2-step verification which makes things harder for players from unsupported countries (Image via PlayStation)

PlayStation Network is unavailable in more countries than it is available in. A total of 118 countries are unsupported. This list includes some major markets like Pakistan, Bangladesh, some East European countries, almost the entirety of Africa, and most Central American countries. Gamers living in any of these regions have to resort to using a VPN, game gift cards bought from third-party stores, and fake credentials to get the service going.

If you are from any of the following countries, you are out of luck:

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Azerbaijan The Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belize Benin Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brunei Burkina Faso Burundi Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon The Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Comoros Cote d' Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Cuba Democratic Republic of Congo Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini Ethiopia Fiji Gabon Gambia Georgia Ghana Grenada Guinea Guyana Haiti Iran Iraq Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Madagascar Malawi Maldives Mali Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Niger Nigeria North Macedonia Oman Pakistan Palau Papua New Guinea Republic of the Congo Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines San Marini Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone The Solomon Islands Somalia South Sudan Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Syria Tajikistan Tanzania Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Tunisia Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Although we expect some of these countries to drop from the list of countries where PSN is unsupported, we don't expect Sony to bring the service to all of the world anytime soon. The company has to combat local laws and regulations in some countries while bringing the servers and the investment is simply not worth it in some developing regions. However, with time, things might change for the better.