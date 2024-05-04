All countries where PlayStation Network is available (and countries where it’s not)

  • home icon
By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 04, 2024 19:07 GMT
PlayStation Network is available in only a few select countries (Image via PlayStation)
PlayStation Network (PSN) isn't available everywhere across the world, with the service currently being only accessible to 73 countries. Considering there are 191 countries across the globe, that makes this gaming service severely limited. Those from unsupported regions are simply out of luck and will not be able to access a bunch of PlayStation features.

Thankfully, the PS4 and PS5 consoles aren't locked to any region. Moreover, users are allowed to create a PSN account as well. You can have both of them up and running until you want to purchase something from the PS Store like a video game or add-on. In such a case, you might create an account with fake credentials of a supported region. But doing so comes with risks, as Sony might ban your account if they detect that your login credentials aren't valid.

This makes things rather complex for gamers who just want to have some fun. In this article, we will make the process easy for you by listing the countries where PSN is available and those where you can't access the service.

Where is PlayStation Network (PSN) available?

PSN is available in most major markets (Image via Sony)
PlayStation Network is available in 73 countries. While this covers all the major markets around the world, the service misses a big chunk of the world population. It is expanding, however, and this number has gone up from 69 to 73 over the last couple of years.

This is the list of countries where PlayStation Network is available:

  1. Argentina
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Bahrain
  5. Belgium
  6. Bolivia
  7. Brazil
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. Chinese Mainland
  12. Colombia
  13. Costa Rica
  14. Croatia
  15. Cyprus
  16. Czech Republic
  17. Denmark
  18. Ecuador
  19. El Salvador
  20. Lebanon
  21. Luxembourg
  22. Malaysia
  23. Malta
  24. Mexico
  25. Netherlands
  26. New Zealand
  27. Nicaragua
  28. Norway
  29. Oman
  30. Panama
  31. Paraguay
  32. Peru
  33. Philippines
  34. Poland
  35. Portugal
  36. Qatar
  37. Romania
  38. Russia
  39. Finland
  40. France
  41. Germany
  42. Greece
  43. Guatemala
  44. Honduras
  45. Hong Kong
  46. Hungary
  47. Iceland
  48. India
  49. Indonesia
  50. Ireland
  51. Israel
  52. Italy
  53. Japan
  54. Korea
  55. Kuwait
  56. Saudi Arabia
  57. Serbia
  58. Singapore
  59. Slovenia
  60. Slovakia
  61. South Africa
  62. Spain
  63. Sweden
  64. Switzerland
  65. Taiwan
  66. Thailand
  67. Turkey
  68. Ukraine
  69. United Arab Emirates
  70. United States
  71. United Kingdom
  72. Uruguay
  73. Vietnam

Where is PlayStation Network (PSN) not available?

PlayStation Network has recently introduced 2-step verification which makes things harder for players from unsupported countries (Image via PlayStation)
PlayStation Network has recently introduced 2-step verification which makes things harder for players from unsupported countries (Image via PlayStation)

PlayStation Network is unavailable in more countries than it is available in. A total of 118 countries are unsupported. This list includes some major markets like Pakistan, Bangladesh, some East European countries, almost the entirety of Africa, and most Central American countries. Gamers living in any of these regions have to resort to using a VPN, game gift cards bought from third-party stores, and fake credentials to get the service going.

If you are from any of the following countries, you are out of luck:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Andorra
  5. Antigua and Barbuda
  6. Armenia
  7. Azerbaijan
  8. The Bahamas
  9. Bangladesh
  10. Barbados
  11. Belarus
  12. Belize
  13. Benin
  14. Bolivia
  15. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  16. Botswana
  17. Brunei
  18. Burkina Faso
  19. Burundi
  20. Cabo Verde
  21. Cambodia
  22. Cameroon
  23. The Cayman Islands
  24. Central African Republic
  25. Chad
  26. Comoros
  27. Cote d' Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
  28. Cuba
  29. Democratic Republic of Congo
  30. Djibouti
  31. Dominica
  32. Dominican Republic
  33. Equatorial Guinea
  34. Eritrea
  35. Estonia
  36. Eswatini
  37. Ethiopia
  38. Fiji
  39. Gabon
  40. Gambia
  41. Georgia
  42. Ghana
  43. Grenada
  44. Guinea
  45. Guyana
  46. Haiti
  47. Iran
  48. Iraq
  49. Jamaica
  50. Jordan
  51. Kazakhstan
  52. Kenya
  53. Kiribati
  54. Kosovo
  55. Kyrgyzstan
  56. Laos
  57. Latvia
  58. Lesotho
  59. Liberia
  60. Libya
  61. Liechtenstein
  62. Lithuania
  63. Madagascar
  64. Malawi
  65. Maldives
  66. Mali
  67. Marshall Islands
  68. Mauritania
  69. Mauritius
  70. Micronesia
  71. Moldova
  72. Monaco
  73. Mongolia
  74. Montenegro
  75. Morocco
  76. Mozambique
  77. Namibia
  78. Nauru
  79. Nepal
  80. Niger
  81. Nigeria
  82. North Macedonia
  83. Oman
  84. Pakistan
  85. Palau
  86. Papua New Guinea
  87. Republic of the Congo
  88. Rwanda
  89. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  90. Saint Lucia
  91. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  92. San Marini
  93. Sao Tome and Principe
  94. Senegal
  95. Seychelles
  96. Sierra Leone
  97. The Solomon Islands
  98. Somalia
  99. South Sudan
  100. Sri Lanka
  101. Sudan
  102. Suriname
  103. Syria
  104. Tajikistan
  105. Tanzania
  106. Timor-Leste
  107. Togo
  108. Tonga
  109. Tunisia
  110. Turkmenistan
  111. Tuvalu
  112. Uganda
  113. Uzbekistan
  114. Vanuatu
  115. Venezuela
  116. Yemen
  117. Zambia
  118. Zimbabwe

Although we expect some of these countries to drop from the list of countries where PSN is unsupported, we don't expect Sony to bring the service to all of the world anytime soon. The company has to combat local laws and regulations in some countries while bringing the servers and the investment is simply not worth it in some developing regions. However, with time, things might change for the better.

