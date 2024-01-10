Xbox Cloud Gaming supported games, regions, controllers, and more

Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, playing PC-level games on mobile is possible. Microsoft conceived this groundbreaking idea in 2016, initiated beta testing in November 2019, and officially released it on September 15, 2020, for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on selected Android devices. Since then, the growth and popularity of this innovative gaming experience have been remarkable.

Several games are available in various regions with the help of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service. In this article, we will discuss more about the Xbox Cloud Gaming, like its supported games, regions, and controllers.

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Play high-end Xbox games without high-end devices (Image via Xbox)

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's flagship cloud gaming service, offering a seamless and immersive gaming experience. It lets you play high-end Xbox games without high-end hardware by connecting your local device to a remote server. The games run on these servers, making it seem like you're playing them on your device. The servers process your inputs in real time, and the output is streamed directly to your device.

This amazing tech was initially limited to Android but later expanded to Windows PCs, Xbox consoles, and even to Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices via a web browser. In July 2022, it was launched for selected Samsung Smart TVs and monitors via the Xbox app, and Microsoft stated that other brands were being evaluated.

Xbox Cloud Gaming- supported games

Play your favorite Xbox games remotely (Image via Xbox)

You can play the entire existing library of Xbox games, along with a selection from the Xbox Series X. There are far too many games to list here, but the list includes some notable titles:

Atomic Heart

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

DOOM Eternal

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Forza Horizon 4/5

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hi-Fi Rush

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Quake

The Outer Worlds

Wasteland 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Microsoft plans to add more games to this list. You can also check the games available on Geforce Now, a great alternative to Microsoft's cloud gaming service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming- supported regions

Microsoft's cloud gaming feature is available in 28 countries (Image via Wikipedia)

Talking about locations, you can enjoy cloud gaming via Xbox in these 28 countries:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Xbox Cloud Gaming - Supported controllers

Supported controllers for cloud gaming via Xbox (Image via Xbox)

Based on the game, you may need a controller to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming. Many of them support official touch controls, so they can be played easily on your touchscreen devices. However, you can connect the video game controllers over Bluetooth. Notable supported controller models include,

Official Xbox controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 1 and Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Sony

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

DualSense Wireless Controller

SteelSeries

Stratus XL for Windows, Android, and VR

Stratus Duo for Windows, Chromebook, Android, and VR

Stratus+ for Windows, Chromebook, and Android

Nimbus+ for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV

Razer Inc.

Kishi (Xbox edition)

Kishi v2

Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for Android

Jungle cat

In addition, it supports Backbone One and a few controllers from PowerA.

These are the latest details regarding the Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you love to play high-end games without installing them on your device, you can check PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.