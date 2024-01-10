Xbox Cloud Gaming supported games, regions, controllers, and more

Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, playing PC-level games on mobile is possible. Microsoft conceived this groundbreaking idea in 2016, initiated beta testing in November 2019, and officially released it on September 15, 2020, for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on selected Android devices. Since then, the growth and popularity of this innovative gaming experience have been remarkable.
Several games are available in various regions with the help of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service. In this article, we will discuss more about the Xbox Cloud Gaming, like its supported games, regions, and controllers.
What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?
Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's flagship cloud gaming service, offering a seamless and immersive gaming experience. It lets you play high-end Xbox games without high-end hardware by connecting your local device to a remote server. The games run on these servers, making it seem like you're playing them on your device. The servers process your inputs in real time, and the output is streamed directly to your device.
This amazing tech was initially limited to Android but later expanded to Windows PCs, Xbox consoles, and even to Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices via a web browser. In July 2022, it was launched for selected Samsung Smart TVs and monitors via the Xbox app, and Microsoft stated that other brands were being evaluated.
Xbox Cloud Gaming- supported games
You can play the entire existing library of Xbox games, along with a selection from the Xbox Series X. There are far too many games to list here, but the list includes some notable titles:
- Atomic Heart
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- DOOM Eternal
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Forza Horizon 4/5
- Gears 5
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Quake
- The Outer Worlds
- Wasteland 3
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Microsoft plans to add more games to this list. You can also check the games available on Geforce Now, a great alternative to Microsoft's cloud gaming service.
Xbox Cloud Gaming- supported regions
Talking about locations, you can enjoy cloud gaming via Xbox in these 28 countries:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Spain
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
Xbox Cloud Gaming - Supported controllers
Based on the game, you may need a controller to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming. Many of them support official touch controls, so they can be played easily on your touchscreen devices. However, you can connect the video game controllers over Bluetooth. Notable supported controller models include,
Official Xbox controllers
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 1 and Series 2
- Xbox Adaptive Controller
Sony
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
- DualSense Wireless Controller
SteelSeries
- Stratus XL for Windows, Android, and VR
- Stratus Duo for Windows, Chromebook, Android, and VR
- Stratus+ for Windows, Chromebook, and Android
- Nimbus+ for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV
Razer Inc.
- Kishi (Xbox edition)
- Kishi v2
- Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for Android
- Jungle cat
In addition, it supports Backbone One and a few controllers from PowerA.
These are the latest details regarding the Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you love to play high-end games without installing them on your device, you can check PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.