PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for November 2023 revealed: Dead Island Riptide, Superliminal, and more

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles for the month of November have finally been revealed. Surprisingly enough, the games included in the monthly collection this time around do not feature any big AAA titles; instead, the list is focused more on indie offerings. Highlights of this month's Game Catalog offering are Superliminal, Teardown, and Dead Island Riptide.

Last month, PlayStation offered games like the recently released co-op superhero game - Gotham Knights as well as indie darlings like Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. However, for the month of November, the PlayStation Plus offering seems to be primarily geared towards indie games, with a few classic AAA games sprinkled in between.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog reveal also came right alongside the ongoing annual "PlayStation Indies" sale, which might explain the focus on indie titles.

Here's a look at all the games on offer as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for November 2023.

From Superliminal to Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, here are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in November 2023

Although PlayStation is a long way from matching the sheer scale and quality of Xbox's stellar subscription service - Game Pass, it's inching ever closer with each passing month. PlayStation has made great strides when it comes to offering a host of free titles for players to enjoy with their PlayStation Plus subscription, albeit with some caveats.

While the monthly free titles offered with PS+ are available to all players with an active membership, regardless of the subscription tier, the Game Catalog offerings are exclusive to PS+ Premium and Extra members only. Essentially, if you're subscribed to the basic PS+ Essentials plan, you won't be able to claim the free titles coming to the service as part of the Game Catalog.

Additionally, for PlayStation Plus Premium members, there are also the PS Classics titles that will feature some really cool classic PS2/PS3-era games.

Here's a look at all the games coming to PlayStation Game Catalog (for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4) in November, including the PS Classics titles:

Game Catalog (PS+ Premium and Extra)

Teardown (PS5)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4)

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4)

Superliminal (PS4, PS5)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4, PS5)

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4)

River City Melee Mach!! (PS4)

Classics (PS+ Premium)

Grandia (PS4, PS5)

Jet Moto (PS4, PS5)

Up (PS4, PS5)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS4, PS5)

PaRappa the Rapper 2 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles will be available to access and play starting today, November 15, 2023, with a few others (Classics) going live on November 21, 2023.