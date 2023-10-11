PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for October 2023 revealed: Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium and more

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles have finally been revealed for the month of October. With games like Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The House of Ashes, and more, it seems PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will have plenty of survival-horror experiences during the upcoming spooky season.

Keeping with the spooky theme of October the "13th", the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month will include some of the best survival-horror classics from the PlayStation 4 generation, including the likes of Outlast 2, Alien Isolation, and even The Dark Pictures Anthology.

There are also plenty of new games being added to the PlayStation Classics catalog, including iconic fighting games like Tekken 6, Soulcaliber: Broken Destiny, and so on. Here's a look at all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Catalog for October 2023.

From Gotham Knights to The Dark Pictures Anthology, here are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in October 2023

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog might have a long way to go before it matches the sheer scale of the Xbox Game Pass, but the subscription service has made significant strides in the right direction over the last few years. This has made it a viable alternative to Game Pass, not only for the first-party PS4 classics but also for third-party games.

The PlayStation Game Catalog available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers is arguably the best addition to the service, giving players access to an ever-growing library of games. Much like the Xbox Game Pass, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to its library on a monthly basis.

Here are all the games coming to the PS+ Game Catalog in October 2023, including the classics coming to PlayStation Plus Premium:

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4/5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The House of Ashes (PS4/5)

Alien Isolation (PS4)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

FAR: Changing Tides (PS4/5)

Gungrave: G.O.R.E.

Eldest Souls (PS4/5)

Roki (PS4/5)

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics

Tekken 6 (PS4/5)

Soulcaliber: Broken Destiny (PS4/5)

Ape Escape Academy (PS4/5)

IQ Final (PS4/5)

It warrants mentioning that while the PlayStation Plus Essentials users get access to the monthly games, they must upgrade to the Extra or the Premium tier for the Game Catalog titles.