PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2023 revealed:  Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator and more

With September coming to an end soon, we finally have the official list of titles that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Monthly catalog in October. Keeping with the spooky theme of "October the 13th," one of the free games for the upcoming month is one of 2022's most underrated survival-horror titles: Callisto Protocol. It will be featured alongside other great titles you won't want to miss out on.

To justify the recent increase in PlayStation Plus' monthly subscription fee across all tiers, the console manufacturer promised an improvement in the quality of games coming to the service. However, PlayStation has yet to deliver truly stand-out titles to players outside of the Extra and Premium tier exclusives.

Fortunately, with the recent list of new games coming to the service, it does look like PlayStation is finally making major strides toward bringing quality titles to PlayStation Plus. Here's a look at all the games that subscribers to the service will be able to claim for free in October 2023.

From Callisto Protocol to Farming Simulator, here are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus in October 2023

The PlayStation Plus line-up for October 2023 is packed with games of different genres ranging from survival-horror to immersive-sims. You will be able to claim and download the free games from October 3, 2023 to November 6, 2023. The games on offer this time around are the same for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with saves being compatible across both consoles.

The next sections will provide a brief overview of all the free games that will be added to PlayStation Plus on October 2023.

Callisto Protocol

Coming from the co-creator of the Dead Space series, Callisto Protocol is a sci-fi survival-horror game where you take on the role of Jacob Lee, who is falsely held captured at Black Iron Prison aboard Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. However, instead of a regular penitentiary, the Black Iron Prison is home to cruel human experiments and twisted sci-fi monsters.

Featuring unique melee-focused gameplay mixed with traditional survival-horror elements and an intriguing story, Callisto Protocol is a must-play for any fan of this genre.

Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 is arguably the best farming game out there. It features a robust building and management system, complete with multiple high-level tools to give you complete agency over your agricultural ventures. The game also features the exciting new addition of seasonal cycles, adding a dynamic side to the already engaging farm management gameplay of the series.

Weird West

Coming from co-creators of the Dishonored series and Prey (2017), Wierd West is an immersive-sim disguised as a Wild West adventure. However, instead of the usual tale of gunslingers and lawmen, the game adds a fantastical twist to the setting.

The isometric RPG sees players take on the role of gunslingers with fantastical powers, going toe-to-toe with magical monsters. With an intriguing story, a rich cast of characters, and an equally engaging gameplay loop, Wierd West is a fantastic immersive-sim that fans of the genre might not want to miss out on.

It should be noted that in order to claim the free games on your PlayStation console, you must have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. As for the September 2023 games (Saints Row, Generation Zero, and Black Desert - Traveler Edition), the last date to download those titles is October 2, 2023.